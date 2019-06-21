Letters to the Editor Letters: Readers discuss what war in Iran would cost, and what USDA move to KC means

War’s dreadful cost

The president pushed so very close to war Thursday evening with his planned-then-canceled missile and air strikes in response to Iran’s downing of a U.S. surveillance drone.

One rule of war is that young men and women die. As a retired U.S. Army colonel and physician who had several combat tours through the Middle East, I can confirm that.

No surveillance drone is worth the life of a single young person, American or Iranian. I call on the administration for restraint and negotiations. I call on Congress to assert its right and responsibility under the U.S. Constitution to determine whether we go to war.

The requirements for a just war are stringent, and this action does not meet the criteria. Let us follow Jesus’ calls to be peacemakers and avoid war.

Richard J.

Randolph III

Lenexa

The bigger move

While The Star Editorial Board wrings its hands and laments the “border war” over where people and workplaces will end up when the U.S. Department of Agriculture relocates two agencies from Washington, D.C., to Kansas City (June 20, 10A, “Stop the pointless border war over USDA jobs”), it misses the larger point: Moving 500 USDA scientists out of the nation’s capital with virtually no notice is the right wing’s scheme to get rid of scientists who understand the threat of climate change.

“King” Donald Trump strikes again.

Scott Gregory

Roeland Park