Letters to the Editor Letters: Readers discuss AOC’s claims, prescription prices and Bubba Starling’s time

Zero comparison

The June 21 excerpt from a National Catholic Reporter editorial, expressing the opinion that temporary U.S. border detention camps should actually be called concentration camps, is preposterous and offensive. (9A, “Short take: Call detention centers what they are”) It echoes Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’ similar claims about the camps.

This kind of language is hysterical and absurd, as it calls to mind the Nazi Holocaust. It is a gross insult to all those who suffered the actual horror of seeing more than 6 million brutally murdered in gas chambers and millions more starved.

Critics of the policy have also mentioned the U.S. internment camps Japanese Americans were restricted to during World War II. That was a terrible, awfully wrong thing to do, but it was nothing — nothing — like the Nazi concentration camps. (Also, the Japanese American camps were ordered by “progressive” President Franklin D. Roosevelt.)

Our current detainees are held temporarily, pending proper processing. Under the Nazis, actual concentration camp prisoners left to go either to hard labor camps, where they starved to death, or to “showers” where they were gassed to death.

I don’t think a lot of Jewish people and gay people were storming the borders of the Third Reich, trying to get into Germany.

Ron Rhodes

Smithville

Bubba’s earned it

Come on, Royals. Do the right thing and call up Bubba Starling from Omaha while he’s hot. He’s worked hard to get to this point and deserves his day in the sun before his hometown fans. No more numbers game talk or posturing. Just do it.

Jerry Ward

Prairie Village

Painful choices

The soaring prices of prescription drugs have left many Missourians to choose between putting food on the table and buying prescription medications. According to 2013 figures from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, one of every two Missouri adults had at least two chronic conditions and required more than one prescription. They face a tough choice of which medications to take and which to skip.

Although Missouri has prescription-assistance programs, some people don’t qualify because they earn more than the income limit. Patients who cannot afford prescription medication end up getting readmitted to the hospital with worsening symptoms. This takes a great toll on their quality of life.

This should be not be ignored by Congress. Pharmaceutical companies and pharmacy benefits managers should be held accountable for skyrocketing prescription drug prices.

According to the Health Care Cost Institute, the average price of an insulin prescription nearly doubled nationwide between 2012 and 2016.

I am a nurse working in Missouri, and the most devastating and heartbreaking issues I see are with patients who have chronic conditions and cannot afford their medications.

Gladys Wachira-

Carter

Kansas City