Letters to the Editor Letters: Readers discuss good KC mayoral candidates, college costs and Trump unbound

National model

Even though I live in Johnson County, I’ve been closely following Kansas City’s race for mayor because what happens in Kansas City affects all of us in the metro area.

With that in mind, I attended The Star’s final candidate forum last Sunday afternoon at Unity Temple on the Plaza to learn more.

I was struck by how respectful the two candidates were to each other, how courteous they were to the journalists who asked questions and how responsive they were to representatives of the civic groups that co-sponsored the forum.

There was no name-calling. No character assassination. No belittling of opinions or denigrating of ideas. No wild exaggerations of mistakes made or criticisms of positions taken.

It was just a seemingly honest exchange of information and a thoughtful sharing of ways to make life better, safer and fairer for everyone in Kansas City.

It seems to me Kansas City will be in good hands no matter who wins Tuesday.

If only that same level of political decency, respect for the media and service to the public were evident at the national level, we’d all be better for it.

Judie Becker

Leawood

Going in circles

With the presidential election 18 months away, I am already dreading the process we will be subjected to once again.

This country is now totally dysfunctional under the two-party system. We move from far right to far left and then back again. Nothing is accomplished — just one side winning the latest battle.

I am independent and have voted Republican and Democratic, but both have become distasteful to me.

We need to leave the extreme 20% on each end and give voice to the 60% of us who have long made this country work.

I am looking at Howard Schultz. The media are not covering his ideas about the presidency much, regardless of whether he ends up running. But what he says makes sense. We have to get off this crazy merry-go-round.

Stephen Montgomery

Parkville

Wouldn’t be a help

There are a lot of good colleges in the U.S., including community colleges, private schools and state universities. My tuition at the University of Michigan was $75 a semester, although that was a while ago.

Why did Pete Buttigieg need to attend Harvard University and Oxford’s Pembroke College and acquire debt in the first place? Why should the U.S. taxpayer fund his education at Harvard?

“Free” college tuition would load more tax on Americans and increase our national debt.

Our aim ought to be to reduce the costs of a college education by diminution of the oversupply of college administration bureaucrats. A portion of this bloated bureaucracy was created by overregulation at federal and other levels.

Free college admission would of course increase the need for non-teaching employees to provide administration for such programs, increasing even more the expenses of higher education. It would also create a whole new federal bureaucracy to manage such programs.

David S. Jacobs

Overland Park

Keep it civil

It seems like common sense that we cannot solve problems in America unless we address the issues honestly. For example, the claim that people are calling for “open borders.” This is hardly a widespread suggestion. Working for humane laws to regulate immigration is not advocating “open borders.”

Let’s have civil discussions about immigration (and all other problems facing us) without name-calling, exaggerations and outright lies. Claiming immigrants are “rapists and murderers” or “animals” does not lead to solutions — only division and rancor.

Nancy Jeanne Lines

Overland Park

Constitutional duty

A letter to the editor last Sunday claimed that House Democrats are engaging in nothing but “childish attempts to harass President Donald Trump.” (12A)

Since this session began in January, the U.S. House has passed well more than a 100 pieces of legislation, covering topics including voter rights, election protection, prescription drug price gouging, background checks and the opioid crisis. These are sitting on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s desk awaiting Senate action.

If nothing is being achieved in Congress, the responsibility lies with the Senate leader.

Article 1 of our Constitution describes the three co-equal branches of government: executive, judicial and legislative. One of Congress’ mandates is to act as a check on the executive branch.

The House is doing its job. It is legislating and investigating. The House is working to solve the many problems facing this nation, one of which is checking executive branch power — a responsibility the Senate has abdicated.

I hope readers will take time to read the Mueller report, especially Section II, which serves as a guide for congressional investigations.

Joda Totten

Lawrence