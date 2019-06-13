Letters to the Editor Letters: Readers discuss Jolie Justus for KC, Trump’s foreign openness and the Blues

Justus for mayor

Having served on the City Council and having observed the governance of Kansas City for more than 40 years, I can state confidently that being able to build a coalition at the council level is not a big accomplishment. Almost everything the council does is unanimous.

What is needed in the mayor’s office is a person who can be an effective politician not only in the city, but also at the state and national levels.

Councilwoman Jolie Justus has that experience. The time of allowing amateurs to govern at high levels (a la former Gov. Eric Greitens and President Donald Trump) needs to end, and competent people must be put into office.

The Kansas City Star Editorial Board’s endorsement of her opponent is seriously misplaced. (June 12, 14A, “The Star endorses Quinton Lucas for mayor of Kansas City”)

Joel Pelofsky

Kansas City

Yes, Congress, work

I’m glad a Sunday letter writer, under the headline “Work; don’t probe,” suggested that members of Congress “do the jobs they were elected to do.” However, to probe is their work.

We the people are the government. Members of the House of Representatives are our employees. Their task is to ride herd on an out-of-control presidency. We deserve better. We need public information concerning possible impeachable acts the president may have committed.

To impeach is to indict. It’s up to the Senate to remove from office. Let’s avoid dictatorial power.

It’s regrettable that our nation is so divided that this writer thinks those who want Congress to investigate possible crimes aren’t “brighter than a broomstick.”

Our democracy hangs by a thread. Please check your source of news and read the Constitution of the United States of America.

Franklin Rieske

Independence

But that was 1980

Can you imagine if candidate Ronald Reagan had said, “Mr. Gorbachev, don’t bother with the Berlin Wall — just get me some dirt on President Jimmy Carter”?

What would the Republican Party have done?

Paul Budd

Sugar Creek

Forgotten women

Kathleen Parker’s Monday column about the impact of the Hyde Amendment had a serious gap in information: the impact of this law on female members of the U.S. armed forces. (7A, “Nobody likes abortion. Can’t we try harder to make it irrelevant?”)

It is widely known that our armed services have a serious problem with rape and sexual abuse of female service members, a problem the Department of Defense seems unable to get a handle on. What is less likely known is that the Hyde Amendment, which prohibits the use of any government funds for abortion, covers our service personnel.

What this means is that a female service member who becomes pregnant because of sexual abuse or rape and wishes to have an abortion must pay the full cost of dealing with the results of this horrendous act.

It means that if she is stationed overseas — for instance in Iraq, Afghanistan or some other remote area — she must obtain her supervisors’ approval for leave, find an abortion provider in another nation and pay the costs of the procedure and her transportation to that location.

We hear a lot about “taking better care of our veterans.” How about taking better care of our active duty women?

Terminating the Hyde Amendment and providing complete medical care would be a good first step.

Betty Banner

Manhattan, Kansas

Bravo, Blues

The Star’s sports editors picked the right story for the front of Thursday’s sports section: “Blues top Bruins 4-1 for crown.” Kansas City has a lot of hockey fans, if not enough to support an NHL team through a long winter season at the Sprint Center. Many of them find their way to The Blue Line hockey bar in the River Market to drink up some hockey.

And almost all of those fans pull for the team across the state — yep, the St. Louis team. Some, like us, travel there to see and cheer the Blues.

Congrats to St. Louis and the Blues on claiming the Stanley Cup for the first time ever. And cheers to all the faithful Blues fans in and around Kansas City.

Bill O’Neill

Shawnee

Journalism’s role

I have subscribed to the local daily newspaper all my adult life, but lately I have thought about not renewing my subscription because, quite frankly, some days the paper has nothing of substance except the comics.

Then The Star surprises me, as when you published the investigative reporting on the front page Sunday about the Title IX debacle in the Missouri legislature (“Saga of Missouri Title IX bills reveals lobbyists’ influence”) and the issues with the secrecy in Clay County (“Official: Clay County, attorney break law while taxpayers foot legal fees”), as well as similar coverage about the lack of transparency in the Kansas Legislature.

And then I am reminded once again why having a healthy newspaper investigating what politicians are doing is good for democracy. Not only are we taxpayers footing the bill for the salaries and benefits of the people we elect, but we learn what values and character (or lack thereof) they hold.

I’ll continue subscribing so that my little contribution to investigative reporting may continue. Keep up the good work in keeping democracy healthy.

Paula Hurt

Olathe