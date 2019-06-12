Letters to the Editor Letters: Readers discuss political Bob Mueller, obtuse Pat Roberts and home values

Political seas

Robert Mueller’s public statement late last month about his special counsel report said nothing new but “Hi-ho Silver, away” — after inadvertently leaving behind a silver bullet.

Muller’s alpha-omega political job ended with the midterm elections, and the Democrats should be perfectly content with that. If they want to go ahead with impeachment and terminate themselves instead, they should take full responsibility for their own actions and not spur Mueller into complicity.

So what if he treats President Donald Trump like a stepchild while tossing his favorites a narrative to keep the noise on track? That is totally irrelevant. From now on we all have a joint project that is not a partisan Democratic Party interjection: It is the ship of state.

Lyle Johnson

Kansas City

Don’t ignore us

I ask the leadership in Kansas City, Kansas, why driving on North 38th Street from State Avenue to Wood Avenue and other streets is like driving on pothole minefields, just as it is on the Missouri side. But as I travel in Johnson County, the streets are never in disrepair, nor are potholes left unfixed.

Why are those of you in leadership positions not taking care of the inner city? The residents of western Wyandotte County would not tolerate what we in the inner city do. Isn’t it time you took care of us, or do we need to replace all of you with residents from our area when you run for another term?

Residents of the inner city: Begin asking whom you would like to elect to represent you and who will take care of our concerns. It is never too early to start thinking of replacements.

John Boyle

Kansas City, Kansas

Not my questions

On May 31, I sent Sen. Pat Roberts this message:

“I have three questions. Each requires a simple yes/no answer. Have you read special counsel Robert Mueller’s report? Do you believe the Russians attempted to influence our 2016 election? And do you believe the president, in any manner, either obstructed the investigation of Russian interference or attempted to do so? My answers would be: yes, yes and yes, and I certainly hope yours will be similar.”

Please note that I did not ask about President Donald Trump’s favorite subject of “collusion.”

I received this reply:

“Thank you for your letter regarding government affairs. I appreciate hearing from you on such an important issue. …

“I believe the (Mueller) report is thorough and determines there was no collusion between President Trump and the Russian government. It is time to move past this and continue Congress’ work in enriching the lives of Americans.”

As you can easily observe, Roberts completely ignored my simple questions and responded by parroting Trump’s refrain about collusion.

It is very difficult for me to understand how our senator can expect our respect when he doesn’t read.

Richard R. Berner

Overland Park

Yay, suddenly rich?

As I sat on the porch of my Waldo-area home of 30 years Sunday evening, I struggled to wrap my head around the county reassessment notice that places the value of my 100-year-old house at more than $500,000 — nearly double the 2018 assessment, with a corresponding increase in property taxes.

I have now started the search for a professional appraisal (at my expense) to dispute the pie-in-the-sky fantasy of the county’s market valuation. Oh, did I mention that you have barely two weeks to dispute that assessment?

Sadly, this new financial burden will make it impossible for this somewhat-senior citizen to vote for any city or county tax increases in the future — even if the county does think my house value makes me a half-a-millionaire.

R. Keith Brumley

Kansas City

Local impact

Accolades to T.J. Berry for bringing attention to the value and importance of our Kansas City auto assembly plants. (May 30, 11A, “Claycomo plant essential to KC’s economic health”)

If you are a doctor, dentist or diner, you have probably benefited from having those plants’ employees and retirees in this area.

In addition, if you live in the North Kansas City School District, whether you have children or not, you enjoy lower taxes because of the presence of the Ford Claycomo plant.

In 2009, when the plant’s survival was in doubt during the Great Recession’s economic woes, the then-superintendent of the district said Ford was the No. 1 local taxpayer and lord forbid that something should happen there.

Yet visit any school parking lot, and a Ford or General Motors product is hard to find.

Although our metropolitan area enjoys a varied economy and might not suffer the same devastation as a “company town” does when one of these plants closes, these jobs that pay a living wage with good benefits are the type of jobs America and Kansas City need to add and retain.

Wanda Ruckman

Kansas City