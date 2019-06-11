Letters to the Editor Letters: Readers discuss kudos for theater coverage, righting Title IX wrongs and Blues fans

Let’s keep it live

Oh my gosh — two articles addressing live theater on the front page of Sunday’s Arts and Culture section: one on the Shakespeare Festival and one on the Tony Awards. (“KC Shakespeare won’t have a play by the Bard this year, will have one about him”; “Why ‘Hadestown’ deserves the Tony Award for best musical of the year”)

I would love to read more, especially coverage and — dare I say it? — reviews of local professional theater and the traveling productions that come through.

And, maybe next Sunday, would we have some coverage of the upcoming production of “Hamilton,” please, please, please?

Jeanne Marx

Kansas City

This, not that

When I read about businesses refusing service to LGBT people because of their Christian principles, particularly the case of Madison’s Café in O’Fallon, Missouri, I often wonder whether the owners and managers practice their principles equitably. (June 10, 7A, “Missouri cafe rejects lesbians’ wedding rehearsal dinner ‘out of love.’ That’s hateful”)

Would they deny a couple’s request for a rehearsal dinner if the couple were entering a second marriage after divorce from their previous spouses? I believe Jesus had very clear comments on that specific situation when he addressed the “hard-hearted” followers of Moses, who thought he had to condone divorce to placate the Israelites.

I believe people have the right to exercise their conscience according to their beliefs. But if we are going to categorize ourselves as following Christian beliefs, I don’t think we can pick and choose, even if we “love” the people so much that we wish to protect them from “an unhealthy relationship.”

I don’t think this passes the smell test.

Barbara Rodts

Leawood

Think about men

In response to Sunday’s story about Title IX policy and lobbyists in Jefferson City (1A, “Saga of Missouri Title IX bills reveals lobbyists’ influence”):

You can find numerous examples of schools using Title IX in a way that deprives people of their right to defend themselves (Google it). For the most part, young men are the accused. I have long written about these abuses, and I believe every person deserves the right to fully defend him- or herself.

Many pieces of legislation start by one person or entity observing something they think needs to be changed. The fact that Title IX abuses have gone on for years and are finally receiving attention shouldn’t be too startling to anyone.

I believe we have a narrative that portrays men in a very negative light. If you haven’t noticed this, it’s because you’re not looking. I take this personally, because I have four sons who are good young men.

Strong families are the foundation of a successful society. We must get back to supporting this ideal, and we must encourage not only young women, but young men also.

Title IX has become something it was never intended to be. If you need further information, you are free to contact me.

Cindy O’Laughlin

Missouri state senator

18th District

Shelbina, Missouri

Country over team

I turned on the Stanley Cup hockey game between the St. Louis Blues and the Boston Bruins on Sunday night. Being neutral, I hadn’t decided for whom I was going to root.

However, when Blues fans sang “home of the Blues” instead of “home of the brave” at the end of the national anthem, my decision was made.

Joel Grammatico

Kansas City

Benefits for all

Recent commentary in The Star has been unfairly critical of real estate developers. The 23-acre site of the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts, the southern expansion of Bartle Hall and its ballroom, as well as the site of the new Loews hotel were all made possible by developers who took great financial risks.

As the person who assembled that 23-acre site, I can confirm that there was no subsidy given to me or my partner, H. Ross Perot Jr., from any governmental entity. In fact, we rebuilt 16th Street from Baltimore to Broadway at our expense and gave Kansas City nearly $2 million worth of land for the expansion of Bartle Hall.

Since we undertook this risky venture, nearly $1 billion of new development has occurred on and adjacent to this site. In a few years, it will generate a tsunami of tax revenues.

As a measure of the increment of value, the first parcel I purchased in 1981 cost $3.50 per square foot. Recently, a nearby tract sold for more than $140 per square foot. Increasing the values of downtown property directly results in increased tax revenue.

Let’s maintain Kansas City’s momentum. Encourage quality development — don’t kill it.

Whitney E. Kerr Sr.

Kansas City