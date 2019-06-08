Letters to the Editor Letters: Readers discuss disappointment in Jolie Justus and Republican hypocrisy

Not in our corner

As a gay rights activist since 1969, I have longed to see LGBTQIA+ candidates running for office. As chair of the Human Rights Project from 1971-1973, I observed firsthand the yearning for representation and voice in the gay community.

Joanne Collins, Linda May and I co-chaired the Mayor’s Commission on Lesbian and Gay Concerns. We listened for hours as people spilled out their suffering. The richness of their trust resulted in the inclusion of lesbians and gay men, and later transgender people, in the city’s human rights ordinance.

The openly gay John Barnett ran in 1991 for City Council. He wasn’t elected, but he succeeded by highlighting the significance of the LGBTQIA+ vote in every corner. Our votes elect.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

LGBTQIA+ candidates are appearing like spring flowers. We all wish we had a Mayor Pete Buttigieg, and it grieves me deeply that Jolie Justus is not Kansas City’s version.

She has not earned trust from her district, the South Plaza and other neighborhoods. She says with a smile, “I have a ‘neighborhoods first’ agenda.” As a neighborhood association president for 25 years, I say she does not listen to her constituents, is not accessible, says one thing and does another, and caters to developer money.

Please vote wisely. Luckily, we have an excellent alternative.

Keith Edward Spare

Kansas City

But so silent now

Republicans were angry when President Barack Obama failed to wear an American flag pin in his lapel, and then again in 2014 when he wore an “unpresidential” tan suit.

Donald Trump gets elected with the help of the Russians, and he is a daily embarrassment to the office. Republican crickets.

John Meyer

Blue Springs