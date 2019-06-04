Letters to the Editor Letters: Readers discuss a better border wall, KC water meters and thanks to Sen. Moran

Look south

Maybe the president would have more success getting funding for an effective border wall if he worked with Mexico to have it constructed on that country’s southern border, not ours.

Carolyn Wheat

Knob Noster, Missouri

May go deeper

I could understand that Kansas City water bills keep increasing because of the need to replace old sewer lines. But now we learn from the city auditor that there’s another reason some bills are so high: For the past few years at least, some of us in newer homes may have received faulty water meters that are overcharging. (May 23, 1A, “Some KC Water meters tested faulty, but they were still put in homes”)

And the response from KC Water, the water services department? “Gee, I guess we’ll have to spot-check a few more meters before we install each batch.” That means the department will continue to rely mainly on the meter manufacturers’ testing — which is not so great, since the auditor found that about 20% percent of new meters were faulty.

Meanwhile, thousands of Kansas Citians apparently are stuck with meters that overcharge, month after month.

Who knows how far back this problem goes? And bad meters could still get installed in the future if only a few in each new batch are tested.

That’s not acceptable. Somebody’s head should roll over this.

Richard Lovett

Kansas City

Not great now?

One thing I always hear about Donald Trump’s presidency is that the economy is at its peak. Trump tweeted last December: “We’ve got the economy going better than anyone ever dreamt.” The economy is excellent now, but I think many people don’t understand that a country’s success comes from much more.

Since Trump’s election, there have been setbacks on environmental issues, gender equality movements, foreign relations and much more.

I used to hate the phrase “Make America Great Again,” until I realized how ironic it is. It implies that America is not currently great and needs to return to some former greatness — accurately representing how I feel in the current political climate.

Women have lost almost all abortion rights in eight states. Consequently, the already crowded and poor foster care system will suffer. Methods of unsafe abortions will increase and men ultimately will replace women’s voices about their own bodies. Men convicted of rape serve an average of 5.4 years in prison now, whereas a doctor who performs an abortion, regardless of circumstance, could serve 99 years in Alabama, for instance.

I’ve yet to touch on environmental issues and foreign relations, and I’ve already run out of space.

Alexa Crimmins

Kansas City

Silence from D.C.

The Virginia Beach mass shooting: another victory for the National Rifle Association and the U.S. Congress in their quest to set a world record in support of mass murder. (June 1, 1A, “Va. Beach utilities employee dead after killing 12”)

Why should we fuss or complain? They know and don’t care. And we support and elect them. So, who’s really to blame?

Once again, God help us. They, and our existing choices, won’t.

Joe McMillian

Olathe

Moran’s help

I would like to thank U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran for his leadership in support of biomedical research and for the recent opportunity to discuss the state of cancer research and funding with Douglas Lowy, acting director of the National Cancer Institute.

Collaboration is key to fighting cancer, which the University of Kansas Cancer Center proudly demonstrates with its partners, the University of Kansas Medical Center, the University of Kansas Health System, the University of Kansas, Children’s Mercy Kansas City and the Stowers Institute for Medical Research.

These collaborations ensure that cutting-edge cancer research is taking place with varied patient populations to advance cancer care regionally and nationwide. They strengthen KU’s NCI-designated cancer center and will be critically important as KU pursues continued funding from the NCI, including expanded designation as a comprehensive cancer center.

The NCI’s budget has increased in recent years, but it can fund only a portion of research proposals because of a 50% increase in grant applications. To develop the best treatments for prevention, we must continue to explore innovative approaches and fund research that will change the course of cancer for patients everywhere.

Roy A. Jensen

Director, University

of Kansas Cancer Center

Kansas City, Kansas