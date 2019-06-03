Letters to the Editor Letters: Readers discuss a fitting local remembrance of D-day and Royals’ homer woes

Honoring the past

Two band concerts that were presented at Johnson County Community College this past Friday evening were outstanding.

One of the programs was the accomplished Blue Valley North High School Band’s preview of the concerts the band will perform in Paris, on Omaha Beach in Normandy and for a ceremony at the Normandy American Cemetery. These concerts will remember and pay tribute to the 75th anniversary of D-Day. As one band director stated, we owe our lives to the Allied victory on D-Day.

There were many grandparents in the audience, some of whom can remember June 6, 1944. I, myself, was 9 years old, and I am one who remembers.

We are proud of our musician grandchildren and grateful for the opportunity given them by the incredible organizers to experience and contribute to this profound occasion.

Ann Nelson

Fairway

Lousy percentage

There are certainly many reasons for the Royals’ dismal performance this season, but one in particular stands out: From opening day to June 3, Major League Baseball players had hit 2,359 home runs. Royals players had hit 61 of those.

It’s pretty clear from this stat that the 2019 team has brought a knife to a gunfight.

Robert Willson

Kansas City