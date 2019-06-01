Letters to the Editor Letters: Readers discuss feckless Democrats, K-State’s success and Martin Luther King Jr.

Such a big number

This question is for my Democratic friends: I have lost count of how many members of your party are running for president in 2020. I’ve been told it is between 20 and 30.

Is Michael Avenatti in this group, or has he decided to focus on other matters? I hear Bill de Blasio, the mayor of New York, the largest city in America with a population of 8.6 million, ranks near the bottom of candidates at No. 24 in one poll. But Pete Buttigieg, mayor of South Bend, Indiana, (population 102,000) is No. 5 there. How can that be ? Is the mistrust of de Blasio by millions of people the reason, in addition to his dismal record in New York?

At one time, there was talk of Hillary Clinton and Eric Holder running, but I guess that is not working out for them. But there is still time for James Comey, James Clapper or John Brennan to enter — but they would have to take time off from writing books and appearing on CNN, whose ratings are way down.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

I look for you to keep all of us informed, Kansas City Star.

Roger Rhoades

Overland Park

K-State excellence

Learn.org, a popular website that helps millions of students find degree options, scholarships and more, rates Kansas State University in Manhattan No. 2 on its nationwide 2019 Top 50 Public Universities list. K-State ranks behind only Indiana University; the University of Kansas is No. 3, and the University of Missouri is No. 8.

KSU received its high placement for the number of degree options, with Learn.org citing the school’s “truly impressive array of programs.” K-State offers more than 250 undergraduate degrees and more than 150 graduate degrees and certificates.

The website also highlighted K-State’s reputation for graduating students ready to hit the workforce. The proof is in the 96% who are employed or continuing their education six months after graduation.

In compiling the list, Learn.org considered hundreds of public universities and selected KSU based on academic and career resources, the quality of education, faculty and more. It’s too bad many in the local media didn’t see fit to report this information. It could be a valuable tool for college selection by graduating high school seniors.

Larry Bilotta

Kansas City

The wrong path

The March 29 letter to the editor from a Minnesota football fan who has canceled her group’s plans to visit Kansas City because of Missouri’s recently passed abortion legislation is a good example of the damage our legislature is doing to the state. (12A)

Kansas City and St. Louis try to do things to attract people and businesses to Missouri, while the governor and General Assembly do things that will keep people away.

We should not try to race Alabama and Georgia to the bottom.

Dave Mullins

Kansas City

Think big on King

The renaming of The Paseo as Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard may be reversed. Is there another option?

Why not East 22nd Street? It has a wide boulevard feel as it flows from Grand Boulevard to 23rd Street and Benton Boulevard. It passes through parkland and abuts trendy Beacon Hill. Past the 18th & Vine Jazz District and Lincoln High School, noted for its historical civil rights connections, the new boulevard courses by new housing at the site of the old Municipal Stadium and along Brooklyn Avenue.

Imagine a new Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard lined with cherry trees, reminiscent of Washington D.C. — the scene of King’s “I Have a Dream” speech.

Four new roundabouts could add to the beauty. The huge intersection at 22nd and McGee is begging for a roundabout. A bandstand there could serve as a setting for speeches, debates, protests, impromptu jazz concerts and more. Other roundabouts at The Paseo, Brooklyn and Prospect Avenue could feature a King monument, a jazz monument and a splashing fountain, respectively.

Kansas City would then have a stately new boulevard — possibly the most beautiful King Boulevard in the nation.

Curtis Urness

Kansas City

Boring debate

Please let me know when you are writing another article shaming Kansas City for not honoring Martin Luther King Jr. by naming the right street after him. Don’t make me laugh.

It has been common knowledge for many years that King was a sexist, as feminist academic Gwendolyn Zoharah Simmons and others who knew him have alleged.

Black folks in Kansas City need jobs and real opportunities — not window dressing.

Charlie King

Leawood