Letters to the Editor Letters: Readers discuss racial oversensitivity, impeaching Trump and Memorial Day

Way too sensitive

Seriously? The headline on The Star’s May 24 editorial rants about Underwood Elementary School in Lee’s Summit having its students sing a song that references picking cotton, and The Star’s editorial board expects that to justify spending $97,000 for sensitivity training. (12A, “Black students (and others) in Lee’s Summit asked to sing ‘Pick a Bale of Cotton.’ What?”)

The Star’s in-house activists are going to have to do better than that. You come across like a bunch of petty, emotional featherweights.

First of all, plenty of white people have picked cotton over the generations. Second, the school could accomplish the same diversity goals with a mass assembly and a speech by Superintendent Dennis Carpenter himself.

Spend the money to give the teachers a raise.

Joe Fopeano

Parkville

This limit, though

I see that Missouri Gov. Mike Parson is likely to sign legislation that would make it no longer mandatory to wear a helmet while riding a motorcycle. (May 27, 7A, “Gov. Parson could make a deadly mistake with repeal of Missouri’s motorcycle helmet law”)

Hey, now you would have the freedom to get a brain injury and end up in a wheelchair for the rest of your life, slobbering and unable to speak. Also, thanks for jacking up my car insurance rates.

One of the bill’s sponsors, Republican state Sen. David Sater of Cassville, said, “I think there’s a limit of what government should be involved in our lives.”

I find it interesting that he was a yes vote when Missouri recently passed one of the most restrictive anti-abortion bills in the country.

Mary Hodges

Mission

Check it out

Politics aside, one must be careful in receiving news. So many news readers and news writers seem utterly ignorant of the subjects they deal with.

The latest example was a TV broadcast I saw on Memorial Day. The anchor was talking about the invasion of Normandy in 1944. She stated that this “kicked off” the United States’ involvement in World War II.

Has anybody at that station heard of Pearl Harbor?

If one can discern many inaccuracies in reporting on subjects with which one is familiar, how can one trust any news about subjects with which one is not familiar?

It is best to be skeptical until one can verify the report being given. That verification may be from one’s own knowledge, plain common sense or a third party. But all news needs to be verified.

Charles Frisbie

Kansas City

Right on, Tom

Former Republican U.S. Rep. Tom Coleman is spot-on in describing Donald Trump’s presidency as illegitimate. (May 23, 11A, “Trump, Pence are illegitimate; they must go”)

I’ve wondered how anyone could possibly give any credibility to Trump’s quasi-election that resulted in such a farce of a president. This is insulting and disrespectful to America. I pray that this deplorable time comes to an end — the nation’s capitol being fumigated and sanitized notwithstanding.

Thank you, Tom Coleman, for your reassurance that there is someone seeing the reality of this despicable and frightening presidency.

Susan Rawski

Hamtramck, Michigan

Into reverse

After reading Wednesday’s editorial, “Missouri’s attempt to close state’s last abortion clinic is a shameful attack on women,” (12A) I thought, how ironic: Here we are in 2019, and the only abortion clinic in Missouri may be closing.

In the 1980s, you could have your gynecologist perform an abortion in a St. Louis hospital. Now, women living in Missouri might have to travel to another state for these services, like in the 1960s before Roe v. Wade.

What has happened to women’s rights, and why are we going backward?

Susie Rawlings

Leawood

Study in contrasts

What a beautiful series of Memorial Day celebrations we saw on Monday. It was wonderful to see millions of Americans across the country paying tribute to our military soldiers, past and present. They have served, and many have given their lives, to preserve the freedom and happiness that we all enjoy each day.

I was disheartened that our president, the commander in chief of all of our military, chose not to participate in a Memorial Day celebration in our country. Rather, he chose to visit Japan for four days, where he proceeded to upset the head of state of a strong ally with tariff threats and by voicing support for North Korea — Japan’s enemy and an enemy of the United States. (May 28, 1A, “Trump in Japan: Pomp and tense circumstance”)

Cal Wrege

Overland Park