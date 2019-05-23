Letters to the Editor Letters: Readers discuss Trump’s strong China leadership, DMV success and Kris Kobach

Make tariffs work

Even the usually recalcitrant Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer supports President Donald Trump’s gutsy attempt to make China finally clean up its act.

But it’s our responsibility to do our part in this trade war. That would consist of refusing to buy junk made in that godforsaken country. Nobody would have to pay more. It would only require that, at least for the time being, shoppers would instead buy the junk churned out in India, Indonesia, Mexico and the Philippines.

It’s true that hog ranchers and soybean farmers would take a temporary hit from Chinese tariffs, but Trump has vowed to subsidize them for their losses.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Instead of parroting nonsense about a free market in a world in which the nation with the second-biggest economy never plays by the rules and simply ignores the censures of the World Trade Organization, we should be supporting Sheriff Trump in his attempt to prevent the outlaws from continuing to shoot up the town.

What’s more, if we actually had allies in Europe, maybe they’d follow his lead.

Joe Neuner

Leawood

Enhanced service

I recently received a notice that my Kansas driver’s license needed to be renewed. The card listed everything I would need to bring for the renewal.

Having read last year about the long lines, with hours of waiting, I wasn’t looking forward to this.

However, the Department of Revenue has lived up to its promise of better service.

From the time I entered the bureau on 119th Street just west of Metcalf Avenue until I left with the renewed license, I had spent 15 minutes there.

Congratulations to all involved.

Robert Laskey

Lenexa

Whose example?

I am disappointed in all the Christians who continue to support a man who has probably broken every commandment Moses brought down the mountain.

The time has come when Christians must choose between the teachings of Jesus and the person of President Donald Trump.

Armand Way

Topeka

Follow the signs

I see trash along the roadways and everywhere else in our metropolitan area. I just returned from Australia, which at one time had a problem with litter. Today, along the roadways are large signs: “No tossing,” “Report tossers” and “$250.00 fine for tossing,” with a telephone number to call.

The sign also tells you what information is needed: descriptions of the litterers and their cars and tag numbers. These signs are along all roadways and at gas stations, parks and beaches. Basically, everywhere we went, we saw the signs.

And we noticed no trash anywhere.

I think our city and the whole country should try this approach so we too can be litter-free.

Marsha Taylor

Kansas City, Kansas

Plans derailed

I find it hilarious that Kris Kobach thinks he might have a place in politics after he was so roundly rejected in the gubernatorial race by his own Republicans in the last election. (May 22, 16A, “White House to Kris Kobach: Go away”)

When Sam Brownback stepped down as Kansas governor and went to a job in Washington, D.C., it was seemingly to clear the track so Kobach could become governor — and not even Republicans bought it.

And why not do a follow-up story on Brownback? How much is he getting paid as ambassador at large for international religious freedom? At least for the good of Kansas he is gone.

James Mercer

Kansas City

Why not wind?

Let’s say that General Motors were to produce a vehicle that, once it is paid off, would give you free fuel as a benefit of ownership. It would be a big seller.

This is exactly the situation with wind turbines: You pay to set up the turbine, and once the building and maintenance costs are factored in, you get free wind energy in return.

Yet some folks object to this gift from nature. Wind energy eliminates huge amounts of fossil fuel burning and greenhouse gas production. Given our increasing temperatures, melting glaciers, rising sea levels and changing weather, we humans should be overwhelmingly in favor of any effort to reduce these damaging trends.

As our fossil fuels become depleted, the human race will have no choice in turning to wind, solar, nuclear and hydroelectric energy sources.

If you want the lights to come on when you throw the switch, think about supporting nature’s gifts of free energy.

Fred White

Gladstone