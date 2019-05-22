Letters to the Editor Letters: Readers discuss biblical laws, suspicious timing on abortion stories and racism

Questionable now

Now that the pro-life movement has some serious wind in its sails, a number of women in entertainment and politics are coming forward with their lurid tales of having been raped, as in the front-page story in Monday’s Star, “In abortion debates, female lawmakers recount rapes.”

Forgive me for being a little suspicious about the timing of these revelations now that so many states are trying to seriously curtail abortion on demand. Call me a cynic if you wish.

Thomas J. Moran

Raymore

Take it further

The lawmakers of Missouri did not go far enough with the abortion law they just passed. They should also have outlawed women cutting their hair, because the Bible says this is not right and God abhors it (I Corinthians 11:6 and 15, I Timothy 2:9). Neither should a woman braid her hair (I Peter 3:3).

You might as well throw all the hairdressers into jail, too, because they are aiding women breaking God’s law. On the other hand, they should prevent men from growing their hair long, as that is forbidden in the Bible (I Corinthians 11:14).

They should also forbid anyone from getting tattoos, because that is against the Bible (Leviticus 19:28).

Come on, legislators: Get with the program and enact more laws that take away freedoms from these second-class-citizen women and show them who is really in charge of their lives.

Paul Smith

Liberty

Tame these dogs

As the growling in the Middle East grows in intensity, we may recall the urge of Marc Antony in Shakespeare’s Julius Caesar: “Cry ‘Havoc’ and let slip the dogs of war.”

I am always amazed to see how history and literature combine to warn us of what is happening now.

William H. Finnegan

Independence

No U.S. meddling

Sovereignty of each nation state is a basic principle of international law. Yet on behalf of the United States, tariffs, boycotts, trade and travel restrictions and other economic punishments are regularly used in attempts to make the people of foreign countries suffer so they will remove their own governments.

We see this clearly now in Venezuela and in Iran, and we have an approximately 70-year history of using it against the Cuban government and people.

This practice is nothing less than a form of imperialism and aggression. Our officials watch with delight as the plight of the ordinary people in a targeted country grows worse and worse, just waiting for the moment when they (with promised assistance) will topple their own government even if it has been popularly elected.

I, for one, do protest and hope that others will join me in protesting against any chance of confrontation with Iran. In addition, regardless of the possibility of war, I strongly object to making the people of Iran and Venezuela suffer because of our policies of domination and control.

Let them choose their own governments.

Fred Slough

Kansas City

Stronger stuff

If a teacher is trapped in a school with an active shooter, she probably wishes she had something better to protect the children than using her body as a shield.

Jim Kilen

Kansas City

Unconstitutional

To the writer of a May 13 letter to the editor (7A) who stated she did not care if prisoners were in cells so crowded they would have to stand 24 hours a day: Maybe you need to read the Eighth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which prohibits “cruel and unusual punishments.”

Even people in prison have constitutional rights.

Elwin McKenzie Jr.

Peculiar, Missouri

Hurtful memory

I graduated from Lee’s Summit High School in the 1970s. One unforgettable moment came in an English literature class.

Our teacher, who was in her first year, told us we would watch the movie “A Raisin in the Sun.” The credits rolled and the name “Sidney Poitier” came onscreen.

One of my classmates groaned, “Oh no, not a n***** movie.”

I looked to our teacher to take the lead. She seemed terrified.

The student who had dismissed this movie with the N-word was a football star, and his family owned a business in town.

Although the teacher pressed her lips into a firm line, she said nothing. I knew enough to understand that her contract would never be renewed if she had disciplined the student.

That’s the way things worked back then, when our graduating class had one black student — one.

After all these years, I remember this. And I have to ask: How much of this same kind of bigotry still exists? And if it does remain, how can we ever pull it out by the roots?

Patty Cook

Prairie Village