Letter to the editor: Beware a complicated scam targeting grandparents

Don’t be scammed

I was recently called by a young woman who was crying and claiming to be my granddaughter. She said she had a broken nose from a car accident, and that a pregnant woman in the other car had been injured and was in the hospital. She said she had been arrested and needed $8,000 to pay a bondsman. She begged me not to call her mother because it would be very upsetting to her.

She gave me what she said was the telephone number of her lawyer, who told me the young woman’s arrest record would be erased if I paid the bail money — in cash.

The woman who said she was a lawyer warned me not to tell anyone about this. I was to put the money in a large envelope and FedEx it. She said I would receive the money back when my granddaughter appeared in court.

I was given the supposed court telephone number and case number so that I could talk with an official. I called the number and was told my granddaughter was in jail.

I couldn’t reach my granddaughter when I called her personal number. I felt uncertain.

I called the lawyer again and asked her how old my granddaughter was. She gave me the wrong age and explained she could understand why I was skeptical, but insisted the story was true.

She then said she had seven other cases and couldn’t discuss this anymore. She hung up on me.

This scam centered on a well-planned and personal conversation involving three people. My granddaughter and I now have a secret word to confirm it truly is her in case of a real emergency.

I hope senior citizens will be aware of how detailed scammers work on a scheme to cheat them.

Lena Rosser

Raytown