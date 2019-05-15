Letters to the Editor Letters: Readers discuss suffering farmers, Web.com golf tourney and ‘socialist’ label

At his word?

I read Rep. Roger Marshall’s May 11 guest commentary and felt forced to answer. (7A, “Time for Trump, China to make a deal to help American farmers”)

I live in rural northwest Missouri. I’m not a farmer, but I listen carefully to my neighbors who farm. Marshall’s constituents were reporting the same difficulties I hear. I thought we were on the same page until I read him describe his recent visit with the president.

I must ask: Why does the congressman believe the president has any concern for rural communities? Is a half-hour with him enough time to be taken in by the smoke and mirrors that have duped so many people for so long?

No one wants to feel scammed, unscrupulously fooled. I understand that. Honestly, though, I can’t find even one reason to believe anything the president says. Ask any U.S. bank why it won’t lend to him. Ask anyone who fell for Trump University. Ask the building crews, the decorators and the suppliers who were paid little or nothing for their work on his properties.

How many broken promises can you count? If you’re not in the top 1% financially, what has he done to improve your life? Why believe him?

Joyce Steinbuch

Lathrop, Missouri

Across the aisle

I want to congratulate U.S. Sens. Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia and Jeanne Shaheen of New Hampshire, and U.S. Reps. Ron Kind of Wisconsin and Jackie Walorski of Indiana for working together, across the aisle, to reintroduce the Rural Access to Hospice Act.

I encourage our members of Congress to pass this act so that all Americans can have timely access to high-quality hospice care. In many rural communities, primary-care providers serve in federally qualified health or rural health centers. These facilities can’t accept Medicare payment for hospice services, leaving individuals and families in rural America without access to important end-of-life care.

This is unfair. No one should be denied the benefits of hospice care because of where they live.

Please join me in urging Congress to pass the Rural Access to Hospice Act to ensure all people receive the care they need at the end of life.

Patricia Malody

Drexel, Missouri

What’s in a name

In my junior high school civics class, I was taught that these United States were founded as a democracy. The government consisted of three separate branches: executive, legislative and judicial. No one body had the power to solely control the government. It was designed to be a system of checks and balances.

My question is: Since we apparently no longer function as the framers of the Constitution intended, what do we call the head of the executive branch? King? Dictator? Tyrant? Master? Maybe god?

John Yatsook

Leawood

Fun for golf fans

It was heartwarming to read the fine sports story written by Shawn Goodwin about the Web.com Tour KC Golf Classic on the front page of Monday’s Sports section. (“Crowd cheers Kansas golfers to 1-2 finish in KC Golf Classic”)

Many fans followed the golf tournament all week. I, for one, followed the golfers every exciting day.

The photo of tournament winner Michael Gellerman holding the beautiful trophy captured the elation he surely felt in winning the tournament.

Betty Swisher

Kansas City

No escapees here

Political cartoons provoke and exaggerate political truth, but only truth as the cartoonist sees it. Sunday’s Off the Easel cartoon by Dana Summers, showing refugees trying to escape “socialist” countries, is falsehood on steroids. (14A)

Every modern country is a mix of capitalism and socialism. So it must be really hard for some people to admit that the happiest countries in the world are run by democratic socialists.

The United Nations’ International Day of Happiness report in March ranked countries on well-being, income, freedom, trust, healthy life expectancy, social support and generosity.

Finland was at the top of the list. Not just Finns, but also their immigrants, were happy. The report noted that Finnish happiness is not about DNA but the way life is lived. High taxes provide a social safety net. The people trust their government, live in freedom, are generous and care about each other. Isn’t that the kind of place all people want to live?

Other democratic socialist countries on the list: Norway, Denmark, Sweden.

And there are no people from democratic socialist countries trying to “escape” to the United States.

Bernadine Kline

Liberty