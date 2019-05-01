Opinion: How to contribute

Letters to the editor

Click here to submit a letter to the editor

The Star welcomes letters from our readers. Please click the button or submit a letter to:

The Star



1601 McGee St



Kansas City, MO, 64108

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

To contact the editorial board, call 816-234-4885.

Essays

The Star welcomes essays of up to 600 words. Be sure to include a one-sentence author description, including city of residence, and daytime phone number. All submissions are edited, may be republished in any format and become property of The Star.

An essay and color photo of the writer should be sent by email to oped@kcstar.com, or mailed to:

The Star, Opinion Pages



1601 McGee St



Kansas City, MO, 64108