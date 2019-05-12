Letters to the Editor Letters: Readers discuss lessons from helping Haiti and crowded Kansas prisons

Fight together

In 2010, Haiti was devastated by an earthquake claiming more than 100,000 lives. Since then, the Caribbean nation has been plagued by some of the highest rates of poverty and violence in the Western Hemisphere.

However, despite seemingly insurmountable challenges, Haiti has implemented incredibly successful screening, treatment and eradication programs for numerous significant diseases, including HIV, tuberculosis and cholera. Haiti’s HIV screening and treatment programs have resulted in a decline of HIV rivaling that of some industrialized nations.

The success in Haiti is the product of the work of numerous non-governmental organizations in conjunction with the Haitian Ministry of Health to develop a national strategy for the prevention, detection and treatment of infectious diseases.

As a graduate of the University of Missouri-Kansas City School of Medicine, I know a key component to this success is the training of local community health workers by non-governmental organizations and government agencies to reach those with limited access to health care. This can be used as a model in other countries to combat HIV and other infectious diseases such as Ebola, malaria, Zika and tuberculosis.

Kevin Gibas

Boston

It’s punishment

Unlike Gov. Laura Kelly, I don’t care if prisoners are in cells so full they have to stand upright in them 24 hours a day. (May 9, 1A, “Kelly, GOP at odds about plan to ease crowding at state’s largest prison”)

They are in prison for a reason. Maybe they will think about what they did that put them there.

Diana Herman

Lenexa