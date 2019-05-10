Letters to the Editor Letter: Hyperloop across Missouri would have to jump these hurdles

Hyperloop kinks

There are several facts we must consider about the proposed Hyperloop between Kansas City and St. Louis. (April 18, 4A, “Hyperloop would require more private land than supporters say”)

Each end of the still-theoretical high-speed magnetic-tube transportation system would require duplication of the security apparatus and parking facilities we have at our airports. The Hyperloop would be susceptible to terrorist attacks for the entire 240 miles it would stretch across Missouri. Major highways could be disrupted for extended times during construction and beyond.

With a pod traveling nearly 500 mph, an accident could result in no survivors and take weeks to investigate — not to mention requiring expensive repairs that would cause major problems for travelers who had already booked their trips.

Maintaining the required low air pressure in a 240-mile tube would be difficult, inefficient and expensive. Loss of pod air pressure en route could be medically catastrophic to the passengers.

If the system were successful, Kansas City and St. Louis might grow — but how about the rest of the state?

We already have pods that travel 500 mph. We call them airplanes.

Both metropolitan areas have public transportation needs, the main one being maintaining existing commuter networks that move people from entry to exit at 60 mph to serve the masses to go places such as work or airports. That technology already exists, and it is practical technically and financially.

Irvin V. Patterson

Lee’s Summit