Letters to the Editor Letters: Readers discuss unresponsive Hawley, Tyreek Hill and a submissive AG Barr

Off the hook?

I’ve called Sen. Roy Blunt’s office to give my opinion too many times to count. His staff is polite, listens and takes my ZIP code before hanging up.

I have called Sen. Josh Hawley’s office the same number of times since January, and staff members have answered two times.

Is Hawley’s office not up and running? Are they blocking my call? Do they think I will go away in frustration?

I know that politics is very partisan and that Blunt will not change his mind because of my call, but Hawley is acting like the president and will not listen. Is this what we want for Missouri?

Anne Worth

Kansas City

Eye on the ball

Vince Lombardi, the famous NFL head coach for whom the Super Bowl trophy is named, is often credited with saying, “Winning isn’t the most important thing; it’s the only thing.”

I look forward to watching Kareem Hunt this fall dashing through defensive lines, leaping over linebackers and confounding cornerbacks in a Cleveland Browns uniform, after his eight-game suspension.

The Kansas City Chiefs front office should consider that before it does anything with Tyreek Hill that would make him available to another team, such as the Oakland Raiders or the Denver Broncos.

Dick Davenport

Lee’s Summit

Obedience lessons

Have you heard of the Barrdog? It’s a new breed that looks like a bulldog but behaves like a lapdog.

Robert O’Rourke

Leavenworth