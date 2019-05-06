Letters to the Editor
Letters: Readers discuss unresponsive Hawley, Tyreek Hill and a submissive AG Barr
Off the hook?
I’ve called Sen. Roy Blunt’s office to give my opinion too many times to count. His staff is polite, listens and takes my ZIP code before hanging up.
I have called Sen. Josh Hawley’s office the same number of times since January, and staff members have answered two times.
Is Hawley’s office not up and running? Are they blocking my call? Do they think I will go away in frustration?
I know that politics is very partisan and that Blunt will not change his mind because of my call, but Hawley is acting like the president and will not listen. Is this what we want for Missouri?
Anne Worth
Kansas City
Eye on the ball
Vince Lombardi, the famous NFL head coach for whom the Super Bowl trophy is named, is often credited with saying, “Winning isn’t the most important thing; it’s the only thing.”
I look forward to watching Kareem Hunt this fall dashing through defensive lines, leaping over linebackers and confounding cornerbacks in a Cleveland Browns uniform, after his eight-game suspension.
The Kansas City Chiefs front office should consider that before it does anything with Tyreek Hill that would make him available to another team, such as the Oakland Raiders or the Denver Broncos.
Dick Davenport
Lee’s Summit
Obedience lessons
Have you heard of the Barrdog? It’s a new breed that looks like a bulldog but behaves like a lapdog.
Robert O’Rourke
Leavenworth
