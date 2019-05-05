Letters to the Editor Letters: Readers discuss fire in Lee’s Summit, and water all over Kansas City

Burned away

It’s a shame that in today’s world of global climate change, governments are allowing forests to be clear-cut for development and the wood to be burned in open pits. Air pollution results even though many alternatives to burning are possible.

What country am I talking about — Brazil, perhaps? No, right here in Lee’s Summit at Interstate 470 and U.S. 50.

Brian Hatfield

Lee’s Summit

Water is vital

When I’m asked about the most important aspect of plentiful safe drinking water, it boils down to one thing: the source.

The Missouri River is our most valuable resource. Water is essential for public health, fire protection and even for life itself. The best way to provide quality drinking water is to ensure that the source is healthy.

KC Water treats more than 90 million gallons of water nearly every day, delivering it to Kansas City and surrounding communities via 2,800 miles of pipeline. And it all begins at the river.

The KC Water employees who start their jobs every morning understand how valuable their work is to the community. Each job serves a purpose from the moment the water is removed from the river to when our associates safely return it back.

As with everything, Mother Nature sometimes raises her hand and we are forced to deal with complex river issues such as extreme flooding and erosion. But we must continue to find ways to control our lifeline supply of water.

Don’t take the river for granted. This is Drinking Water Week. Let’s do our part to keep it healthy. That means a river free of industrial and household pollution, chemicals and disease.

Terry Leeds

Director, KC Water

Kansas City