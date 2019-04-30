Letters to the Editor Letters: Readers discuss Henry Bloch’s advice, wasting water and windmill problems

Bloch knew best

I moonlighted for H&R Block in the evenings and on weekends during the 1960s. We were paid a commission of 20% when the price to figure an average tax return was $7.50, and a good evening was making $10.

While working on a busy Saturday or Sunday, it was tempting to skip lunch and not lose a dollar or two of commission. Henry Bloch always came during our weekend of training before tax season to give a short speech, and I’ve never forgotten his sage advice.

“Always take a lunch break when working all day,” he said. “Even if you don’t eat anything, get out and walk around the block to refresh your body. You’ll think much clearer and feel better for the rest of the day.”

It was very good advice.

Bob Baltzell

Independence

Drip, drip, drip

I was taught it is good to conserve water because it is one of our most valuable resources. As our water bills skyrocket, I can’t help but wonder why Kansas City isn’t more in tune with that spirit.

There has been a water leak at Blue Ridge Boulevard and East 107th Street in south Kansas City for at least six months. This winter it was an ice rink and dangerous for the unsuspecting driver. Now it just pools, and it seems to be getting worse.

Another leak has existed off and on for years at East Red Bridge Road and Hickman Mills Drive. I can’t imagine how many gallons of water have been wasted over the years.

I would think city crews would notice them. I try to do my part with water conservation. I wish the city would, too.

Mark Fatseas

Kansas City

Keep them busy

A report from the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations noted: “Between $235 (billion) and $577 billion worth of annual global food production relies on the direct contribution of pollinators.”

Losing our bee populations would bring devastatingly detrimental effects to the agricultural community. In fact, we would lose most of our fruits and vegetables without them.

One bee touches 50 to 100 flowers daily. To make one pound of honey, bees must land on 2 million flowers. One flower bees rely on is dandelions, so please let them grow until May.

Not everyone can be a beekeeper, but everyone can help:

▪ Leave out containers of water with corks or sticks across the top to allow the bees to drink. Don’t add sugar.

▪ If you have a garden or a flower bed, plant bee-friendly flowers. Bright colors and sweet smells attract them.

▪ Buy local honey.

▪ Buy organic, home-grown produce.

The loss of bees would essentially mean the end for most agricultural goods, and the loss of these goods would harm our economy and humankind as a whole. So please, look out for our little helpers.

Kennedy Stammann

Grain Valley

Didn’t need it

It was disappointing to read the story “Federal judge arrested in Johnson County for DUI” in Sunday’s Star. (5A)

Surely there is more newsworthy information to be shared with the public than to scorch a retired public servant.

Janice A. Newberry

Kansas City

Not their problem

You live in town and won’t be affected by windmills. Why do you care?

I care because this affects the future of our county and the likelihood of people moving back to grow the community.

I care because it’s a bad deal for our county. Companies put up turbines for huge profits and don’t pay property taxes. Their “contribution” is a fraction of what property taxes would be. Some have estimated the loss to Nemaha County, Kansas, could be $30 million.

I care because neighbors aren’t protected by adequate setbacks. The country views and sunsets will be interrupted by industrial machines — what we’re here to escape.

I care because huge corporations are taking advantage of us. They won’t industrialize the Konza Prairie or Flint Hills because of their natural beauty, but we’re off the beaten path and there are fewer of us. Their Floridian CEO lives far from turbines, makes $20 million a year and will never visit Nemaha County.

They’re here to make as much money as fast as possible and leave. Unlike local business owners, they don’t live here or rely on the community to support their businesess — and have no motive to treat us right after agreements are signed.

Cindy Brack

Seneca, Kansas

Shoot it out?

It was an interesting read Saturday about political infighting within the National Rifle Association. (10A, “NRA president tries to oust CEO LaPierre”)

Perhaps we Kansans could offer a path to a quick and decisive resolution: We could invite the NRA board and senior officers to Dodge City, where they could settle their differences like the men they are at the Long Branch Saloon.

Coleman Martin

Leawood