Letters to the Editor Letters: Readers discuss Ewing Kauffman, Henry Bloch and overturning Clean Missouri

Same commitment

I had the privilege and good fortune to work for both Ewing Kauffman and Henry Bloch. They had quite different personalities.

Mr. K was charismatic and quick-witted, while Henry was methodical and modest with a twinkling sense of humor.

But they did share common values. All associates, from the janitor to the senior vice president, had equal human dignity in their eyes. In addition, after working very hard to start their enterprises, each had a vision of a better and finer calling to serve the less fortunate with compassion.

Mr. K was joyful when a Westport High School student went to college at Mr. K’s expense. Henry supported higher education at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, and he donated his spectacular impressionistic art collection to the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art for all to enjoy. They both led lives well lived to benefit others with much love.

Kent Higman

Kansas City

Not backing down

I am beyond dismayed that our Missouri legislators are clearly hearing the will of the people — with an almost two-thirds majority voting in favor of Clean Missouri last November — and refusing to enact it. In fact, they’re not just refusing to enact it but are actively seeking to undermine and overturn that will of the people.

We are watching Jefferson City and how our lawmakers are using lies to say the current plan for Clean Missouri would disenfranchise black voters.

We will remember who is pushing to overturn the will of the residents of the state, and we will fight back.

Heather Perkins

Kansas City