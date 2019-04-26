Letters to the Editor Letters: Readers discuss Ukraine’s new comedian president and Henry Bloch’s KC legacy

Not really funny

Ukraine has elected an actual comedian, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, as president. (April 23, KansasCity.com, “Zelenskiy wins Ukraine’s presidential election with 73%”) This is much like the U.S., which has a clown as president.

A dose of humor helps. Let’s just hope neither comedian will “put the hurt on the Ukraine,” as Cosmo Kramer intended during a game of Risk in an episode of “Seinfeld.”

Jim Dingwerth

Olathe

A Kansas City great

I was a guest at the ribbon-cutting of the Bloch Galleries at the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art in February 2017. I did not know Henry Bloch, but I visited with him briefly there. I thanked him and his wife, Marion, for their very generous gift to the museum and to the people of Kansas City

I always had been very appreciative of the Bloch family’s philanthropy and gifts to many Kansas City institutions. It was common knowledge that Henry Bloch preferred not to be in the limelight but wanted to be remembered for doing good within our community.

While talking with Mr. Bloch, my lasting impression was that he was a humble man: kind, friendly and willing to talk with a stranger. He was respectful and gentle in his demeanor, asking if I was enjoying the exhibit.

As I reflected on the evening, I thought that Mr. Bloch is the epitome of a successful businessman. As a gentleman with impeccable character, he cared about people and could relate to others in all walks of life because he was self-made.

I am glad I had the privilege of meeting Henry Bloch. Kansas City will miss him.

Sara Colt

Mission Hills