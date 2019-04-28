Letters to the Editor Letter: Abortion ‘reversal’ bill is about misinformation

Uphold veto

On April 22, Gov. Laura Kelly vetoed Kansas Senate Bill 67, which would prohibit a physician from providing a medication abortion without informing the woman that it “may be possible” to reverse the intended effects of a medication abortion. The bill would create criminal and civil charges should the physician fail to notify the parents of a minor patient.

In other words, this bill would turn doctors into potential criminals for refusing to perform malpractice. There is little to no evidence to support the argument for abortion reversal. The goal of physicians and policymakers should be to dispel misinformation, especially when it comes to women’s health care.

As I have said many times before, I have never met anyone who isn’t pro-life. But I do know women who have had to terminate a pregnancy. And I, for one, am grateful that Gov. Kelly understands that this bill interferes with the doctor-patient relationship by requiring inaccurate information about medication abortion. This bill is also a form of subtle coercion wrapped in the false narrative of “abortion regret” from anti-choice lawmakers, portraying women as incapable of making decisions.

Women are quite capable decision makers who know what is best for their own lives, and they deserve to be given only medically accurate information. I trust women in the 21st century to make these difficult and private decisions with guidance from their physicians, faith leaders and families.

Our lawmakers should trust women, too, and should vote to sustain the governor’s veto on Senate Bill 67 when they return May 1.

Joy Koesten

Former Kansas state

representative, District 28

Leawood