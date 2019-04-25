Letters to the Editor Letters: Readers discuss not-fake news, opting out of vaccinations and Paseo history

Clearly not fake

Though special counsel Robert Mueller’s report may not change the partisan views of many Americans, it should reset how we get our information — and that, alone, is a significant accomplishment.

Numerous bombshell newspaper and network news stories, which were disparaged as “fake news” by those who were their subjects, were corroborated in the report. Furthermore, several administration officials, rather than lie to the FBI, admitted they knowingly fed misinformation to the public.

These issues are dispassionately laid out in the redacted report, and the takeaway is clear: The real exoneration is of mainstream journalism. America’s free press continues to do its job, and those condemning it have been doing so for their own self-interest.

Whether grudgingly or not, accepting this will enable all Americans to be better informed going forward, thus strengthening our democracy.

John McDonald

Ferguson, Missouri

Don’t pitch them

It is very important that we continue to work toward improving our environment by recycling as much as we can. However, I am finding it more and more difficult to find places to take my recyclables.

Grain Valley used to have bins by City Hall for plastics, newspapers, cardboard and other materials, but they are gone. I have tried on many occasions to get my trash company to leave a bin for us and it declines, saying, “There are not enough customers on your street.”

It’s time for all trash companies to be required to supply every customer with a bin to deposit recyclable items and keep those items out of the dump. My guess is if it’s there, people will use it.

Susan Sarna

Buckner

Undue objections

Vaccinations should be government mandated to save lives and prevent the spread of diseases. Measles outbreaks in multiple states are not something Americans should be experiencing in 2019. We should take advantage of the medical technology available to us.

Right here in Missouri, you can opt out of vaccinating your child for medical, religious or philosophical reasons. According to FindLaw.com, Missouri is one of 20 states that allow philosophical objections.

The medical exemption is valid for a small percentage of children, but I don’t consider the other justifications for not vaccinating legitimate. Your way of thinking will not protect your child from the reality of harmful diseases. Is that a risk you’re willing to take?

According to the World Health Organization, immunizations prevent 2 million to 3 million deaths per year annually worldwide. Improving global vaccination rates could save an additional 1.5 million lives.

That’s a big undertaking. Let’s do our part to save our little ones from preventable diseases.

Jake Green

Liberty

Preserve history

The recent renaming of The Paseo erases the rich history of this Kansas City boulevard.

As a child, I lived one house off The Paseo on 40th Street from 1960 through 1967 and right on The Paseo between 72nd and 73rd streets during 1967-68.

I stood at 40th Street and The Paseo and watched Lyndon B. Johnson’s motorcade drive by when he was president. I saw that big ol’ Texan’s arm hanging out of his limousine window almost touching the pavement of The Paseo.

Then in April 1968, I looked out from the second floor window of our house to watch the National Guard armored personnel carriers, military jeeps and other equipment drive up The Paseo as they headed to help control the riots that broke out when Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated. As a 10-year-old, I was terrified at this sight and worried about our safety.

If someone asks me about my childhood, The Paseo is my reference point. The Paseo is very much a part of my personal history.

I cannot applaud the “Save the Paseo” Facebook campaign enough for its efforts to preserve this vital historic boulevard’s name and thus its important history.

Sign the group’s petition now.

Pamela Moore Ray

Belton

Is it too clean?

The Star’s April 19 editorial, “Missouri Republicans are right to protect property owners from eminent domain abuse,” supports a bill in the Missouri General Assembly that would prevent the use of eminent domain to acquire land for the proposed Grain Belt Express wind power tower and wiring to move clean, wind-generated electricity across the state. (8A)

If this were a dirty, polluting oil pipeline, I doubt the legislature would nix it.

John S. Savella Jr.

Overland Park