Letters to the Editor Letters: Readers discuss Missouri Hyperloop fantasies and worshiping Michael Jackson

Overhyped

It is amusing given the deplorable condition of so many of Missouri’s roads and bridges, in addition to new roads needing to be built, that proponents can be serious about investing $10 billion in Hyperloop. (April 18, 4A, “Hyperloop would require more private land than supporters say”)

Everyone should stop fantasizing and get to work solving practical problems, such as finding a financial solution to our deteriorating highway system. It’s an embarrassment to our state.

Joe Fahey

Kansas City

Artists’ conduct

Like many others, I was crushed when I saw HBO’s “Leaving Neverland.” The documentary focuses on Wade Robson and Wade Safechuck, who claim, credibly, they were sexually assaulted by Michael Jackson when they were boys.

When our favorite artists allegedly commit unforgivable crimes, should we take the path of ignorance? Should we separate the art from the artist?

This idea may have worked in the past, when an artist’s work was worth more than his or her life. In not-so-recent history, artists occupied society’s lowest social statuses. This clearly isn’t the case with celebrities today.

As of his death in 2009, Jackson had reportedly sold 750 million records. Almost 31 million people watched his memorial service. Jackson and other artists have been placed on pedestals on par with kings and queens.

In the end, it’s our choice as consumers to choose whether these actions are tolerable. If we continue to support artists who engage in these kinds of behaviors, nothing will change. It needs to start with the man or woman in the mirror.

Coleson Manade

Grain Valley