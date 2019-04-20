Letters to the Editor Letters: Readers discuss climate action, obvious Mueller truths, and an ugly OP choice

It’s for everyone

As Monday’s Earth Day approaches, let us remember those 20 million Americans on the original Earth Day in 1970 whose passion led to transformative legislation. Almost 50 years later, Americans face a rapidly warming and destabilizing climate, caused by human fossil fuel burning. Transformative action is required again. Some leaders recognize this. Thirty members of the U.S. House of Representatives have signed on to the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act. This bill, if passed, would charge fossil fuel corporations for their carbon pollution, returning all funds to Americans as monthly dividends. It would reduce carbon emissions 40% in 12 years, and 90% by 2050. It would create 2.1 million jobs and put money in people’s pockets. Encourage your member of Congress to support this bill and visit our website at citizensclimatelobby.org to learn more. In 2019, the Metro KC Climate Action Coalition formed, with 130 local political leaders developing plans for region-wide carbon reductions. These local and national officials share your feelings of foreboding and uncertainty as our climate destabilizes. We are all in this together, and this is not a partisan issue. During Earth Day week, give a gift to yourself by attending an Earth Day event.

Dave Mitchell

Citizens’ Climate Lobby

Kansas City

No question marks

What we now know from special counsel Robert Mueller’s report as redacted under Attorney General William Barr, who was appointed by President Donald Trump:

1. Russian government agents interfered with the 2016 presidential election.

2. They did it to help Trump’s campaign.

3. Trump wanted their help.

4. Trump’s campaign met with Russian contacts during the campaign.

5. Trump and his campaign repeatedly lied about those contacts.

6. Trump fired the FBI director to stop an investigation into the matter.

Those are facts and they are not in dispute.

How can any sane, reasonable person look at that and not see obstruction of justice? If nothing else, Russia attacked our democracy. And the president benefited from it, continues to benefit from it, and has taken no real defensive or punitive actions against Russia.

Trump needs to be removed from office. Now.

Michael Wisebaker

Overland Park

Ease the load

Thousands of cancer patients need a ride to and from their treatments. More than 15,300 Kansans and more than 35,480 Missourians will be diagnosed with cancer this year, and for many of them, getting to treatments can be their biggest roadblock. A successful transportation assistance program can be a tremendous, potentially life-saving asset to the community. That’s why volunteering for the American Cancer Society’s Road To Recovery program is so important.

Volunteer drivers can provide as many rides as they want. All drivers must have a valid driver’s license, good driving record, access to a safe and reliable car, regular computer or tablet access, and proof of car insurance.

Our goal is to recruit 45 new Road to Recovery volunteer drivers in 45 days to help patients get the lifesaving care they need. Last year, 1,588 rides were unmet due to the lack of volunteer drivers in Kansas City and the surrounding counties. That is unacceptable.

As a Road To Recovery volunteer driver, I understand that when cancer hits, it hits from all sides, and lacking transportation to treatments shouldn’t be one of them. Visit cancer.org/drive to learn more about the Road To Recovery program.

Chris Stanfield

Overland Park

Out with the new

Notre Dame Cathedral will be repaired after the disastrous fire. It is 900 years old. The bandstand at (soon-to-be-renamed) Thompson Park is only a few years old, but must be obliterated. (April 17, 4A, “Despite ‘save the gazebo’ protest, OP moves ahead on park revamp”)

The uglification of downtown Overland Park continues. Is it possible to impeach the Planning Commission and City Council?

Teddi Oppenheimer

Overland Park

Care in Congress

This year, all of us who are part of the Special Olympics movement proudly celebrate our 50th anniversary. It is well worth remembering that our origins came during a divisive time in our nation’s history when people with intellectual disabilities were routinely institutionalized and rejected from society.

Though much progress had been made since our founding, we needed leadership to make it possible for our work in schools to be recognized and to grow. So in 2004, then-U.S. Rep. Roy Blunt was the lead sponsor of legislation to build a state of the art school-based program to teach the power of inclusion. We call those schools Unified Champion Schools, and there are now more than 200 in Missouri.

Our movement is dedicated to the mission of inclusion, and we are lucky now-Senator Blunt is on our side. He knows that sports are at the heart of what we do, and that we provide a critical range of programs to empower people with intellectual disabilities to reach their full potential. He has become our strongest champion in Congress.

At a time when we need less talk and more action, it should be no surprise that the senior senator from the Show-Me State is doing just that.

Timothy P. Shriver

Chairman,

Special Olympics

Washington, D.C.