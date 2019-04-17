Letters to the Editor Letters: Readers discuss living up to JFK, overselling Tiger Woods and KU’s T. rex

Unused bike lanes

Kansas City is considering spending millions of dollars building bike paths on streets. It should first consider what happened in Blue Springs about five years ago.

Blue Springs widened Woods Chapel Road from two lanes to three lanes plus two bike lanes. I have traveled that road six to eight times a day, driving both south and north, for the last five years. That makes more than 12,000 trips on Woods Chapel Road.

I have seen two bicyclists in those five years, and both were on the sidewalk. Additionally, the road is two feet too narrow now to expand it to the four lanes that were needed on that busy street.

If Kansas City has a need for bike paths, it should build them — but only if it wants to win awards for having bike paths. The city should consider the benefits versus the cost.

Ken Landes

Blue Springs

Look inside

“Ask not what your country can do for you — ask what you can do for your country,” said President John F. Kennedy in his inaugural address. He challenged all Americans to do their best and participate in public service — a far cry from today’s pampered young people and their sense of entitlement.

What a shame this man wouldn’t recognize his own party today.

We have no draft into the armed forces, but instead have disturbing signs of blaming others for inequities in our society and its past. That never works, but only divides.

Everything in life must be earned, including respect of others and our differences. Compassion should be instilled by our parents and the church — yes, religion.

We must get back to the basics: God, family, country and brotherhood.

Our pettiness is showing, and I don’t like it. We must rise above it and accept our responsibilities to be good citizens, or we will destroy ourselves.

It is not the job of the policeman, school, the church or society to make us good citizens. It’s ours.

James L. Atkinson

Kansas City, Kansas

No proof yet

I did not vote for Josh Hawley for the U.S. Senate. He struck me as politically ambitious instead of principled, self-interested as opposed to drawn to public service for its own sake.

Now I read where he says the little guy looks to the GOP to help him “feed (his) family, to try to pay for education, to try to pay for child care.” And that’s what he is supposedly going to do as a GOP senator — help the little guy.

Well, Sen. Hawley, when I see your name attached to legislation that will actually help the little guy — health care for all, for example — I’ll believe you. Until then, I’ll remain secure in my original impressions.

Steve Hatfield

Liberty

Hardly historic

I like golf. I play it frequently, and I like watching televised golf on occasion.

And I recognize sporting hype. But when the announcers and analysts said Tiger Woods’ winning the Masters was one of those life moments when something so monumental has occurred that you would remember where you were and what you were doing when you heard he’d clinched his 15th major — that was insulting.

And when they kept repeating it, they really appeared to believe what they were saying was truth.

How ridiculous. Personally, I remember specifics of life milestones such as my marriage proposal or the births of my children, or historic events such as 9/11 or President John F. Kennedy’s assassination, as someone who is old enough to have been alive at that time.

Nothing against Woods and his achievement, but please: Lighten up and put things in perspective.

The reality is that by this time next year, the only ones who will have significant memories about April 14 are Woods and his family.

David Vanderwell

Olathe

Support museum

So the University of Kansas Natural History Museum was a blameless victim of an external party in the kerfuffle about the possible sale of a baby T. rex fossil. (April 13, 5A, “Baby T. rex once at KU for sale on eBay”) It turns out this extraordinary display specimen is actually being offered for sale by a private party, rather than by the museum itself.

Provided that sufficient funding continues from the state and other sources, this outstanding institution will continue to be a true showcase for geologic and paleontology exhibits for the public at large, particularly for young people.

As professor emeritus of geosciences at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, I recommend you make a visit and see why the KU museum deserves our support and patronage.

Raymond M.

Coveney Jr.

Kansas City