Where it counts

Saturday’s story about U.S. Rep. Sharice Davids mentioned several times that she’s not getting the national notice generated by other freshman representatives. (1A, “Rep. Davids’ approach endears her to fellow Democrats”)

But, as U.S. Rep. Emanuel Cleaver noted, her constituency is noticing. And that’s what’s important.

I am 62, and Rep. Davids is only the second Democrat I have ever voted for. It was a difficult decision, but I am very happy with my choice.

Joe Taylor

Overland Park

A whole approach

Access to fresh and healthy food is essential to improved health, especially for those facing chronic conditions.

As a nonprofit community hospital seeking to compassionately care for our neighbors, we have a community health plan at AdventHealth Shawnee Mission with strong collaborative partnerships to improve overall wellness. Our team members support local food banks in collecting fresh fruits and vegetables. They also work on initiatives to increase access to healthy food in our community.

Unfortunately, according to Feeding America, there are nearly 88,000 food insecure people in Wyandotte and Johnson counties.

Thank you to Sen. Jerry Moran for introducing the Healthy Food Access for All Americans Act, legislation that would incentivize healthy nutrition options in USDA-designated “food deserts” by establishing a tax credit and grant program for food banks, grocery stores and farmers markets.

This bill is a step in the right direction as we seek to provide compassionate whole-person care by not simply treating one ailment, but by promoting policies to expand access to nutritious food for all.

Sam Huenergardt

President and CEO

AdventHealth

Shawnee Mission

Merriam

An honor past due

It’s way past time for the Chiefs to induct Tim Grunhard into the Ring of Honor. I mean, come on: He’s a tireless ambassador for the Chiefs organization and the NFL and has been a steadfast and constant charity organizer and fundraiser for decades. Not to mention the dude was an undisputedly dominant center on the football field for his entire career.

To see for yourself, search YouTube for the Chiefs’ 1992 game against Washington. John Madden agrees.

John Baylog

Larned, Kansas

Holiday cheer

I would like to thank the Bukaty Companies at Roe and College boulevards for the delightful Easter decorations on their property. In a world that seems to focus only on the dark, thank you for allowing us a moment of whimsy as we drive through the intersection.

Celebrating the Easter season with the display of colorful eggs and decorated trees is a joy. For St. Patrick’s Day, the property was decorated with shimmery green shamrocks.

I can’t wait to see what you’ll do next. Thank you for the smiles.

Candy Connealy

Leawood

Safety for all

According to the Police Violence Report from the 501(c)(3) nonprofit

WeTheProtesters, 1,147 people were killed by police in 2017. Only 13 of the officers involved were charged with crimes. And in nine of those 13 cases, there was video evidence.

This clearly shows that body cameras and other forms of documentation of officers’ actions are effective in halting excessive force by law enforcement.

I’m not the only one who believes this. According to a 2018 poll by the libertarian Cato Institute, the vast majority of Americans — 89% — support requiring on-duty police officers to wear body cameras.

The solution is to pass a bill that would require police officers across Kansas (and elsewhere) to wear body cameras and keep them on while they are on duty.

I recognize that such a bill would be challenging to pass. With support from The Star and its readers, we could get bills proposed by our legislators. And as a result, we could all be safer and all be held accountable for our actions.

Josh Evanoff

Overland Park

Spreading joy

I had the pleasure of attending a most remarkable concert Sunday at Southminster Presbyterian Church of Prairie Village. Members of the Kansas City Symphony presented a stunning 90-minute program of chamber music, free of charge, to a large and appreciative audience.

This was made possible by the symphony’s Community Connections program, which underwrites the costs of sending music into the community, to schools, prisons, church venues and other places.

This performance was such a gift. If you have the chance, take advantage of these wonderful programs presented by the very best musicians Kansas City has to offer.

Stephanie A. Henry

Kansas City