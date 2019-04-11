Letters to the Editor Letters: Readers discuss Barr’s FBI target, medical marijuana and Whitfield vs. Brett

Big volumes

I’ve noticed that many, if not most, businesses do not recycle their corrugated cardboard and other clean recyclables. These materials simply go into the dumpster with all the garbage. Many companies empty hundreds of boxes every week.

Individuals are encouraged to recycle, and many do, but are businesses and other organizations encouraged to do so? I can’t figure out why companies would not recycle, because their volume is often quite high. What’s with that?

I’m also a bit surprised that the Environmental Protection Agency hasn’t addressed this issue.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

Herman Kirkpatrick

Leawood

Trust your eyes

This winter was horrible, and now the Midwest is getting more snow. Meanwhile, most of this region has been inundated by flooding.

If that isn’t a slap in the face that the world’s climate is changing, then I don’t know what is.

Tyler Bolz

Kansas City

Obviously abusive

The attorney general’s intent to investigate the FBI probe into Donald Trump’s presidential campaign is laughable, at best.

The current president was not harmed by the FBI before the election. So the idea that the investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election needs to be “investigated” simply because many people associated with that campaign have been found to have had contact with Russians absolutely smacks of abuse of power.

If the sitting president were a Democrat and this situation occurred, the Republicans in Congress would be champing at the bit to impeach. My gosh, look at the Benghazi circus as an example.

Republicans in Congress need to start putting the good of our country ahead of partisan politics.

Kristie Campbell

Kansas City

Counter the pain

I believe medical marijuana should be legal in Kansas. Many states have decriminalized marijuana for those who seek it as medicine.

Every state should be involved in this positive movement. The National Health Council reports more than 40% of our population, including myself, suffers from some type of chronic health condition. Medical marijuana can help many of these Americans.

Taxing medical marijuana could raise revenue for the state. Medical marijuana can help fight opioid addictions here and throughout the United States. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report that about 68% of the 70,237 U.S. drug overdose deaths in 2017 involved an opioid. Medical cannabis can be used to treat chronic pain in many of these patients.

This is something I am very passionate about. I hope to see a change. Please urge your representatives to legalize medical marijuana in Kansas.

Ellis Lapine

Overland Park

Silent no more

We walk through the halls on a normal day and keep to ourselves while striding toward goals that will make our parents proud. Some of us hide our languages because we fear the repercussions. We study and sleep and dream just the same as you but lie in the shadows because we are a scared people.

Our parents told us to hide. “Don’t bring attention to yourself,” they say. Be normal, be regular, blend in, assimilate. So we hide, and we wait our turn for two seconds in the spotlight that we realistically never expect to come.

But we are Dreamers now. We can stand up and shine. We will speak our different tongues and not feel shame or the need to hide.

Go ahead and discriminate against me. No matter what you say, we will rise up and create a community of love, equality and acceptance.

Go ahead and discriminate against me, but you can never strip us of our education.

Go ahead and discriminate against me, but one day you will see the Dreamers dream, and then you won’t discriminate against any of us.

Maria Izquierdo

Lenexa

A record, but …

First, congratulations to the Royals’ Whit Merrifield on breaking the team record of 30 consecutive games with at least one hit. But I think there should definitely be an asterisk by it because the record was accomplished over two seasons.

George Brett’s 30-game hitting streak was all in the 1980 season, when he batted .390 (and had a .457 average during the streak, according to my calculations). The New York Yankees’ Joe DiMaggio succeeded in hitting in 56 consecutive games, and it was all in the 1941 season.

In my opinion, Brett’s record remains, as Merrifield’s streak ended Thursday afternoon.

Joe Moseley

Gladstone