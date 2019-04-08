Letters to the Editor Letters: Readers discuss Trump’s taxes and Kansas City police officers on horseback

This is not OK

Prior U.S. presidents have not defied our people and their customs in regard to disclosure of income tax returns.

Balderdash to President Donald Trump’s defiance. He sets a dangerous precedent.

Compel disclosure now.

Henry M. Stoever

Overland Park

Keep the horses

In its own editorial, The Star notes that a 2017 study by Matrix Consulting Group said, “There is no question that the Mounted Patrol Section plays a positive role as ambassadors for the police department that cannot be truly measured.” (April 6, 7A, “Horse-mounted police are popular, but less than necessary in a violent Kansas City”)

The mounted patrol establishes personal relationships between the community and law enforcement by making officers seem more approachable while adding a sense of security to neighborhoods. What better way to break down possible barriers? Even in high crime areas, the sight of a benevolent policeman can have a positive impact.

In crowd control, some experts believe a mounted policeman equals 10 to 12 officers on foot. Protests are becoming more frequent. And does the editorial board think the Royals will never win the World Series again and have a parade?

The editorial states that the mounted patrol is a small portion of the overall budget, but I say it is the most efficient way to reduce crime, improve public relations and address crowd control.

Matrix claimed that “more cities are eliminating mounted patrols,” yet New York, Seattle, New Orleans and others consider them crucial. What better way to improve community relations?

Please do what is best for the community in human terms, not in crunching numbers.

Jane Clarke

New York City

Inherent value

Kansas City Police Chief Rick Smith is actively trying to reduce violent crime by adding more officers on the streets. He proposes to shut down the Mounted Patrol Division and shift the six officers and a sergeant to car patrol, thereby hoping to increase the number of arrests. This should not happen to this very valuable unit.

Mounted officers do not arrest subjects because they never leave the saddle. Instead, ground officers are called to arrest subjects while mounted officers detain them by “sandwiching” them between the horses.

Mounted officers are best used in high-traffic areas. Police horses make excellent “moving walls” capable of handling large and small crowds. Officers enjoy a vantage point up to 10 feet, enhancing their ability to see and be seen. An officer on horseback is as valuable to the situation as 10 officers on foot or in a patrol car.

A mounted unit is more proactive than reactive because of being seen and approachable. Having these officers walking down a residential street, standing at a busy intersection or patrolling the Plaza and Loose Park is one of the best, most undervalued police practices of KCPD today.

Barbara C. Nash

Olathe