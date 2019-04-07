Letters to the Editor Letters: Readers discuss the Democrats’ need for a leader and the best in TV sports

Dear Democratic Party:

Your 2020 presidential primary debates will have personalities on display, along with questions on policies. Yes, you want an orator who can communicate well and motivate the voters. Yes, you want a person who can beat the GOP nominee.

However, historically, one important aspect of being president has been left out of the debates: management skills.

Whoever wins should have an expansive set of management skills. It is the executive branch of government, after all. What are the candidates’ management styles? Given the complexity of the office, an effective president would have multiple management styles to adapt to different needs — one for foreign relations, another for working with the opposing party, another for framing issues to the public, and so on.

An effective president will have mastered multi-tasking, organizing numerous departments and establishing goals across the board. Regulations should be reviewed by a non-partisan cost-benefit analysis before being kept, modified or eliminated — no haphazard removal of regulations.

A presidential candidate will demonstrate that she or he knows how to clean (White) house: find the dirt and cobwebs, then clean them out.

Nina Eva Hajda

Shawnee

Tune him in

I watch a lot of basketball and football on television. My wife says that is an understatement.

I sincerely believe Kevin Harlan is clearly the best play-by-play sports broadcaster in the United States. A lot of my friends from outside Kansas City agree.

Michael Braude

Mission Woods