Letters to the Editor Letter: Think about the children this year on World Health Day

Health for all

Half our world’s population does not receive basic health services. Don’t we all — including those born into poverty — deserve the chance to be healthy?

Through Children International, a Kansas City-based global humanitarian organization, I’ve witnessed disadvantaged youth become inspiring leaders of change, advocating for access to health care services. The result is powerful and fitting to share as on April 7 we recognize World Health Day and its theme of universal health coverage.

The process of developing and strengthening our young people’s life skills and sense of social responsibility is critical. Youth involved in Children International programs become agents of change in their communities. They receive a quality education and access to health care. They also learn to solve problems, adopt healthy habits and think critically.

According to the World Health Organization, which created World Health Day in 1950, 100 million people each year face out-of-pocket health-related expenses that push them into poverty. Unsafe and low-quality health care also costs the world trillions of dollars every year.

We must do more to improve the quality and safety of health services globally. Working together, we can create real and lasting change.

Jack McCanna

Vice president,

global programs,

Children International

Overland Park