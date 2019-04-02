Letters to the Editor Letters: Readers discuss a wise Israeli military unit, awful Biden and pothole hazards

Win-win situation

In the April edition of Esquire magazine, there is an unbelievable article about people on the autism spectrum who serve in the Israel Defense Forces’ Ro’im Rachok initiative.

The article states that these intelligence soldiers provide the military with highly skilled analysis, and the program in turn provides the young Israelis the opportunity to serve their country.

The program scours the country for capable men and women and then trains them in life and work skills to integrate them into the service.

The experience doesn’t end with their service. The soldiers enter the workforce with invaluable expertise, and companies such as Intel seek them out.

Leonard Glass

Leawood

Intentional chaos

I am greatly concerned about President Donald Trump’s plan to eliminate all foreign aid to the countries in the Northern Triangle of Central America. (April 1, 1A, “Trump administration defends border plan”)

I am the adoptive parent of two children from Guatemala. While I was in that country, I visited with a friend who worked for the United States Agency for International Development there and saw the amazing work that agency does. The thought of cutting USAID funding horrifies me.

Diplomacy by way of foreign aid is more effective and less costly — in both monetary and human costs — than military engagement. The United States gives foreign assistance to these countries to support regional security, peace and community-development efforts, and to provide humanitarian relief. It is an economic and moral imperative for the United States and a vital part of our national security.

There is zero doubt that Trump wants to keep our southern border in a continuous state of crisis from now until the 2020 election. He knows more people will have to flee, and he wants it that way. That is why he is doing this. I truly hope he will not be allowed to continue.

Amy Voelker

Olathe

Cringing at Biden

How painfully embarrassing it was to watch former Vice President Joe Biden grovel at the inaptly named Biden Courage Awards in New York on March 26. And on Feb. 17, Biden told a European audience in Munich, Germany, that America is an embarrassment.

This is the same Biden who withdrew from the 1988 presidential race after plagiarizing a speech by British Labor leader Neil Kinnock.

Has there ever been a creepier assortment of Democrats running for president? They can’t shed their skins fast enough to keep pace with their shameless pandering.

Try representing the interests of America for a change instead of appeasing the Robespierre/George Soros wing of the Democratic Party.

Gregory Bontrager

Hutchinson

More debate

Why are Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Sen. Roy Blunt of Missouri and numerous others gung-ho on changing the laws and allowing President Donald Trump’s nominees for federal judgeships to sail through the Senate with minimal debate time — cut from 30 hours to two? (March 30, 3A, “‘It doesn’t reflect on the president:’ Senate poised to cut debate on Trump nominees”)

The current standard is an abuse of the rules, they say now, but they didn’t care about that abuse for eight years of President Barack Obama’s administration. McConnell wouldn’t even bring up the subject of Obama’s nominees — that’s why there are so many vacancies.

And he says the Democrats will enjoy this change of rules when a Democrat is in the White House. By that time, all the positions will likely be filled.

Trump has seated two conservatives in the Supreme Court, and one clearly should have been Obama’s to choose. If a rule change is needed so badly, let’s make sure to change it with the next election cycle.

Teri Weiter

Raytown

Pothole peril

As a new driver, I think one of the main focuses for our next mayor should be to allocate sufficient funding to repair the quickly multiplying potholes plaguing our city streets. Being a high schooler, I know about a lack of money, and also about learning to drive.

Not only do the potholes put students in a frantic and dangerous situation, but they damage our cars, causing expensive repair bills that most of us can’t afford.

I know this may seem trivial to some, but it is important to address the issue before it gets out of hand. As the potholes become larger, so does the cost to repair them.

In the long run, it is the best use of taxpayers’ money.

Sydney Cannon

Kansas City