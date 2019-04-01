Letters: Readers discuss a President Hillary Clinton, elite higher ed and wordiness

On the other foot
Can you imagine the outrage if an Attorney General Loretta Lynch had suppressed the results of an investigation about a President Hillary Clinton and had, instead, typed up her own memo stating that Clinton had done nothing wrong?
How would a female president be received if she constantly whined about how badly she was being treated by the media and the government? What if she always blamed everyone except herself for the problems she created?
Catherine Bowser
Overland Park
No, not a match
In lieu of debunking individually each of the myths perpetuated by William Jewell College President Elizabeth Walls in her guest commentary criticizing “so-called elite education,” let me just say she doesn’t know what she’s talking about. (March 31, 21A, “Higher education in KC holds its own academically”)
Pam Johnson
Yale University
Class of 1977
Kansas City
Let’s count, then
A Sunday letter to the editor discussed special counsel Robert Mueller’s report, which Attorney General William Barr says is almost 400 pages long, and asked how many pages make up the Bill of Rights. (20A)
That would depend on how fine the the print is, but I count 462 words in the Bill of Rights.
The Beatitudes are 143 words, and the Golden Rule only 26 (both from the Gospel According to St. Matthew, King James Version.)
This may suggest that the further a topic is from holiness, the more the number of words needed to describe it.
David Schwartz
Overland Park
