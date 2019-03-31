Letters: Readers discuss support for David Toland and ‘repeal without replace’

Support Toland
I encourage all Kansans to contact their legislators to support David Toland’s nomination as secretary of commerce. His nomination came under fire recently in a bout of divisive party politics that have nothing to do with the economic future and quality of life in Kansas. (March 31, 1A, “In Commerce nominee Toland’s hometown Iola, residents take sides”)
I was born and raised in Johnson County and have raised children and cattle in southeast Kansas for the past 10 years. I’ve seen our small towns getting smaller, my urban friends feeling more disconnected from rural areas and each group believing its particular industry (agriculture, technology, small business) is being ignored.
I believe Toland is uniquely qualified to bridge this urban-rural divide and make our communities and economies stronger. He represents our best Kansas values — a knowledge-seeking, creative problem solver unafraid of a challenge and dedicated to making all of Kansas a great place to work and live. Let’s not let special political interests get us off track and compromise our potential.
Frances Gorman
Graves
Bartlett, Kansas
Trouble ahead?
It bemuses me that President Donald Trump believes he is blameless for his many legal problems. It seems I live in the midst of many of his supporters who believe the “Lock her up, build the wall, abolish Obamacare, especially for pre-existing conditions” chants.
It will be interesting to hear how worried folks become when it is apparent the “and replace” part of “repeal and replace” is not part of the health care picture.
Those affected should be very worried.
Ruth Kauffman
Overland Park
