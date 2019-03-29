Letter: This child psychologist says no to pre-K Question 1

Don’t hurt kids
I am a child psychologist, and I am opposed to Kansas City’s sales-tax proposal for pre-kindergarten. I oppose it for the reasons our school districts do: because it would harm children, especially the poor and underserved.
Kansas City should have universal pre-K, but this is not the way to achieve it.
The pre-K tax is harmful because it is regressive and would disproportionately and negatively affect people who are poor — the same people whose children are touted to be benefited. Further, Kansas City already has the money that would be generated from this tax. That money is rerouted through the abused tax increment financing process from school districts, library systems and community mental health agencies to developers building luxury buildings.
Ultimately, school districts do not get the money they are supposed to have, because it goes to build developments for privileged people.
Now another tax has been proposed to fill the hole. It is a manipulation so we would pay more taxes to “help all children,” while actually continuing to fund practices that harm children.
Demand and vote for city transparency and collaboration with stakeholders, especially school districts, to create a pre-K plan that helps without hurting.
Amy Beck
Kansas City
