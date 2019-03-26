Letters: Readers discuss Scaramucci’s shortsightedness, Raytown mayor and Title IX

Just here and now
Anthony Scaramucci sought to make a convincing argument in support of steel tariffs in his Sunday guest commentary, “The doomsayers were wrong on Trump and steel.” (19A) He pointed to jobs gained in the industry, a decline in imports and the opening of new factories.
However, he failed to note that since the summer of 2018, the stock prices of the two largest steel makers in the U.S. — Nucor and U.S. Steel — have continued to drop, despite a rally earlier this year.
These declines reveal a serious lack of confidence in the enduring prospects of these venerable companies. The advisers responsible for investing my family’s retirement and savings accounts, like other investors, do not view the use of tariffs as a satisfactory long-term answer to the problems of this industry.
Don’t confuse short-term positive results with long-term outcomes.
John Schwegler
Liberty
Do Raytown right
I encourage Raytown voters to elect Tony Jacob for mayor. Three reasons, among many, are:
▪ He has been effective in collecting more than 1,600 signatures to cause a state audit on the city’s finances. He has identified irregularities, and the people deserve to know. We need the truth.
▪ He has the ability to get along and lead people from all walks of life.
▪ He has studied and has complete knowledge of city government and how to accomplish goals that have been identified by city residents.
This is a very important election for the future of Raytown. Tony Jacob can lead us forward with careful use of funds, his accessibility and his desire for Raytown to be the best place to live and play.
Rosemary Boudreaux
Raytown
Many firsts
For the first time, a sitting president’s personal attorney went to prison. For the first time, a sitting president’s top campaign leader went to prison, along with three top aides. For the first time, a sitting president was cited in a court decision as author of a criminal conspiracy.
Now comes the inevitable Lisa Benson editorial cartoon Monday, comparing these pelts to a single sad squirrel caught in special counsel Robert Mueller’s oversized bear trap. (5A)
Meanwhile, for the first time, multiple state, federal and congressional investigations swirl around a sitting president’s business dealings and possible obstructions of justice. Benson is whistling in the dark forest while the hunt continues.
David Burress
Lawrence
The big push
Before this Women’s History Month ends, we need to honor one woman in particular: Bernice Sandler, “the godmother of Title IX.”
President Lyndon Johnson laid the foundation for Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972 by signing the Civil Rights Act of 1964, and Sen. Birch Bayh wrote and was the lead sponsor of the 1972 Title IX law.
However, Sandler, who died Jan. 5 at the age of 90, was the lifelong driving force behind this landmark legislation.
Title IX prohibits discrimination on the basis of sex in any federally funded education program or activity. Passage of this law started the biggest movement since the Industrial Revolution.
School girls and women finally had equal access to classes and activities formerly denied them: shop, mechanics, vocational tech, sports and more. Equal access to trade schools, colleges, universities, financial aid and scholarships encouraged women to become lawyers, principals, mechanics, Olympic medalists, firefighters, police officers, senators, representatives and astronauts. “Men only need apply” doors began slowly opening. Anything was possible.
Because of Bernice Sandler’s focus and activism, this revolution happened. Thank you, Bernice.
Peggy Brown
Warrensburg
