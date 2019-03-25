Letters: Readers discuss dangerous dog food, New Zealand and Barr’s Mueller letter

The nose knows
Last December, our veterinarian prescribed Hill’s Science Diet dog food for our dog, Bella, who had kidney problems. She promptly turned up her nose and refused to eat it. We tried several flavors, but no amount of persuasion could get her to touch it. (March 24, 1A, “Endangered pets; Topeka firm accused of waiting to recall dog food with potentially fatal Vitamin D levels”)
I guess she was smarter than we gave her credit for. (She is now doing fine, no thanks to us well-meaning humans.)
Patricia Hayes
Richmond
That’s action
Please take note of what actions New Zealand officials have swiftly taken in response to their white nationalist terror attack. They are working to immediately curb assault weapons, and they have not given the killer any recognition. His face is even blurred on TV and media.
Bo Steed
Kansas City
Not so fast
Already you are writing about the impact of special counsel Robert Mueller’s report without having read it. (March 24, 1A, “Mueller inquiry finds no Trump-Russia conspiracy”)
We depend upon accurate news reports, not superficial assessments and political comments. Hold your fire until you see the whites of their eyes.
David Zoller
Kansas City
Comments