Letters: Readers disucss recognition for UMKC’s Bloch School and Jayhawks basketball

Business excellence
Although extensive news coverage has been devoted to recent scandals involving colleges on the local and national stages, conspicuously absent has been any coverage of the University of Missouri-Kansas City’s recognition by the U.S. Association for Small Business and Entrepreneurship at its annual conference in January.
In a competition among 55 universities, UMKC’s Regnier Institute for Entrepreneurship and Innovation at the Henry W. Bloch School of Management was selected to receive the association’s Model Program Award.
Please recognize the faculty, staff, students, donors and the Kansas City business community for their efforts in continuing to grow the entrepreneurial and educational climate for the benefit of everyone.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Kansas City Star
#ReadLocal
Terry McGovern
Gladstone
No tears here
I have been watching University of Kansas basketball since soon after Wilt Chamberlain played for the Jayhawks. Our family all attended college in Lawrence.
We are fans but not fanatics. My old friends from Kansas State, Missouri and Oklahoma think they are rubbing salt in a wound by talking about this Jayhawks basketball season.
I only reply: “Yes, if Kansas has another 30 years like this one you may catch us in the win-loss column.”
Richard Bono
Lenexa
Comments