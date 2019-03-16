Letters: Readers discuss why we need border security, patriotic senators and abortion

Safety checks
I have been traveling outside the country for pleasure, and I just returned from Israel and Jordan.
For entry into Jordan, I experienced a very strenuous check through customs with verification of my passport and luggage. I was also questioned about the purpose of my visit. And then coming back into Israel, it took more than two hours to cross the border.
When I entered the United States, I faced a very long procedure checking my passport and luggage multiple times.
After going through these long processes at each border, I understood the reason I was subjected to such extensive precautions: It is to protect our country, and theirs.
So, if I as a U.S. citizen must be subjected to all the searching, questioning and checking of citizenship, then why not on our southern border?
If people think it is safe to let just anyone cross the southern border, then take down the walls.
Take away customs entering our country on the East and West coasts. Let the coastal cities be subjected to a massive influx of illegal immigration, too.
Protecting our borders is for our safety.
Kathleen Moorman
Peculiar
Patriotic duty
The minions who have been dutifully painting the roses red have finally found something which, for the moment, will give them cover to say no to the Red King: their oath of office affirming they will “support and defend the Constitution” in the vote to terminate the bogus national emergency declaration by President Donald Trump. (March 15, 1A, “Senate blocks order; Trump tweets ‘Veto’” )
I thank the 59 senators who chose to oppose tyranny and hope they will continue to see their duty to provide authentic representative government and honor it.
Linda Neal
Kansas City
The 12 Republican senators who voted to overturn President Donald Trump’s declaration of a national emergency at the southern border did not vote against Trump. They voted as good Americans, and that is what makes our country great.
I will pray that this bill will pass for all free Americans.
Russell Taylor
Blue Springs
Time spent badly
Once again, it appears our political process, designed for a democracy, has been taken over by organizations and individuals who buy their legislative objectives. How discouraging it was to see the Missouri legislature introduce multiple bills to restrict access to abortion, to tar abortion as murder and to defund and close down Planned Parenthood clinics.
I am an obstetrician who has been involved in about 7,000 deliveries. During my many years in practice, I had a very small number of women seeking abortion. During the time when laws involving abortion were made by individual states, Missouri banned abortion and Kansas allowed it. Before that, abortion was banned nationally and only very wealthy patients could afford to go somewhere for services.
During those years, the most common cause of death of pregnant women was self-induced abortion, and that problem will resurface once these laws interfere with women’s reproductive choices.
I think those of us who would allow women to make their own reproductive choices should be called “pro-life” doctors, preventing self-induced abortion and saving the lives of women.
Should we spend our tax dollars on better roads and better transportation, or should our state legislators use their time processing such restrictive legislation and bypass so many public needs?
Harry S. Jonas
Lee’s Summit
Not extraneous
Fact: Before the two recent deadly airline crashes, pilots registered complaints about the 737 Max jet in a federal database.
Fact: In October 2018, Lion Air Flight 610 crashed into the Java Sea shortly after takeoff from Jakarta, killing all 189 on board.
Fact: In November 2018, Boeing issued an “Operations Manual Bulletin” advising airline operators how to address erroneous cockpit readings.
Fact: On March 11, Boeing announced that a software fix for the 737 Max had been in the works since the Lion Flight crashed, which should have been in place by January. So why wasn’t it?
Fact: The recent partial federal government shutdown put FAA certification of the software fix on hold while workers were furloughed. (Boeing has now said the fix will be in place by the end of April.)
Why this matters? If the shutdown over an unnecessary wall on our southern border had been averted, the 157 human beings on Flight ET302 that crashed outside Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, would be alive today.
Think about that.
The work of our government agencies is important. The people we put in place in government need to be responsible and competent. When they do willful and peevish things, people die.
Bernadine Kline
Liberty
