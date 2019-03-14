Letters: Readers discuss Ned Yost’s rationalizations, Trump in 2020 and LGBT clergy

Comfortable Yost
As a Royals fan from their beginning in 1969 at the old stadium to the present, I read with dismay Sam Mellinger’s column on Ned Yost and his comfort level heading into the 2019 season after losing 104 games in 2018. (March 8, 1B, “Royals manager Yost carries fresh perspective into 2019”)
Yost is a master at rationalizing with the media after games. Insert his monotone, expressionless voice: “They just had a really good night. Their pitcher’s cutter was really working. We couldn’t do anything with it.” And on and on.
How do you preside over 104 losses and feel comfortable heading into the next year instead of worrying about your job? Mickey Mouse could have managed the Royals’ 2015 World Series team with that bullpen.
Sleep tight this year, Ned. I hope we won’t have to listen to more than 100 loss rationalizations through your summer of “comfort.”
Mike Gregory
Lee’s Summit
Easy to say
I have a suggestion for President Donald Trump’s 2020 campaign slogan: “Keep America Great Forever, Socialism Never.”
Otto Rieke
Overland Park
New attitudes
Please reframe your depiction of ongoing exchanges among Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives. The Democratic Party is not being torn apart by differences in perspectives.
The party is going through growing pains, and it is about time that shifts in perspectives arrived in Washington, D.C. The old ways of doing the people’s business brought us to the current stalemate.
I grew up with white men running government, businesses and other organizations. The interjection of women and people of color into all aspects of leadership, along with societal and cultural changes, brought a much-needed exposure of our shortcomings.
Men are prone to sweep problems under the rug rather than addressing them. Congress was a fraternity where members emphasized collegiality rather than problem solving. That resulted in legislators passing 1,000-plus-page bills without knowing the content. Women are lifting the rug and examining the mountains of dirt underneath.
The older blocs in Congress are afraid of being obsolete and irrelevant, and therefore are bristling at the younger faction and its different approach. Those with seniority should mentor and encourage the freshmen to speak out, for it is their future they are fighting for.
I hope the rest of Washington follows suit, with the younger generations stepping up to change the landscape that is their future.
Nina Eva Hajda
Shawnee
Not mine to know
A March 8 letter defended the United Methodist Church’s decision to ban same-sex marriages and LGBT clergy. (10A) It also attacked Adam Hamilton, pastor of Leawood’s Church of the Resurrection, for supporting a change to those policies, citing verses in Leviticus, a book from the Old Testament.
However, that book also condemns adulterers (or at least the women) to be stoned to death and details ways to make amends for sins by killing animals and tossing blood on the altar.
If Methodists are to be Biblical literalists, don’t we need to adopt those and other harsh methods of dealing with sin? It will take lots of livestock.
Other verses in the New Testament say, “All who have faith will be saved” and “Love fulfills the law.” What love is shown by the Methodists’ recent decision?
We are also told to judge not our brothers and sisters, as that is for God.
I find that almost every point of view, even contradictory ones, can be supported by some obscure verse in the Bible, usually pre-Christ.
God has not told me which ones are really his.
Walt Vernon
Prairie Village
Do it themselves
I do not support a Missouri motor vehicle registration fee scheme that is punitive to those who are environmentally friendly and spent their hard-earned dollars to purchase fuel-efficient motor vehicles. (March 10, 22A, “Why would Missouri punish owners of fuel-efficient cars with higher registration fees?”)
That’s not a “green deal” and would not work in favor of our nation’s motor vehicle fuel-efficiency standards. We don’t need to drive people to purchase gas guzzlers.
As most of us are aware, our Missouri legislature can increase the state fuel tax. Yet for years, legislators have refused to do so — as they continue to complain about the lack of funding for road improvement. They should set politics aside and make the hard decision to increase the fuel tax and quit dreaming up other schemes to add to the budget..
Scott Burgess
Lee’s Summit
