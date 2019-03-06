Letters: Readers discuss unfairness to Hawley, Methodist mores and right to work

No fair shake
It looks as if Sen. Josh Hawley is The Star’s new Sam Brownback — almost all negative reporting and editorializing while completely ignoring anything positive. At least The Star is consistent and transparent in its biases.
Dave Shull
Lenexa
Vengefully wrong
I am a lifelong Democrat, but I think the House’s investigation of President Donald Trump, while he’s already being investigated by special counsel Robert Mueller, smacks of revenge politics.
It’s not that the Republicans don’t deserve it. They do, after how they treated President Bill Clinton for his personal affairs and President Barack Obama for almost everything he did.
But revenge politics hurts the country. As Democrats, we should invest our energies in removing Trump from office through the election process. Revenge politics will only cause more revenge politics by the other side, creating decades of weak government.
Our representatives and senators of both parties are acting like spoiled teenagers who haven’t gotten their way. When either party votes in a bloc like they currently both do, it doesn’t signify loyalty or sacrificing your beliefs for the greater good. What it does is demonstrate the willingness to overlook your principles and, very often, your constituents’ needs so you can get re-elected.
To effectively govern, this has to stop before something much more serious happens.
Dan Anderson
Lee’s Summit
Forward apart
When men and women ask to be ordained as pastors in the United Methodist Church, they take several vows. One is to uphold the United Methodist Book of Discipline. One social principle in the Discipline is that marriage is defined as a union between one man and one woman. One of the chargeable offenses in the Discipline states that there will be consequences if a United Methodist pastor conducts a same-sex wedding. (March 2, 4A, “KC Methodists could secede over anti-gay vote”)
It is confusing for me to witness all the United Methodist clergy members who wish to perform gay weddings without consequences. Did they change their minds after taking their vows, or were their fingers crossed behind their backs?
I can understand some clergy members’ desire to change the Book of Discipline, but they have been trying for about 40 years — most recently at the General Conference in St. Louis last month. Their efforts were unsuccessful.
Surely enough is enough. I believe it is time for an amicable split of the church so all can go forward, best fulfilling as they understand it the mission of the church to make disciples of Jesus Christ for the transformation of the world.
Laurie Barnes
Prairie Village
Not listening
Is it time to rethink who we want representing us in the Missouri General Assembly? We voters, by a large margin, favored Clean Missouri, Amendment 1, in November’s election. We said we do not support right to work. Yet representatives have proposed legislation that would negate our decisions.
What is it about our state legislators that makes them think they know better than the people they represent? Missourians should think about that the next time we go to the voting booth so we can elect representatives who will do a better job for us than the current crowd.
Oh, and Missouri is still the only state that does not have a statewide system to track opioid prescriptions because our past and current legislators say it may be an invasion of privacy.
In the next election, let’s vote to put people in Jefferson City who will do the job for us.
Barry Ulrich
Ozark, Mo.
Unbelievable
It is difficult for me to believe that President Donald Trump is as naive as he is trying to portray himself.
He says he believed that North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un did not know about Otto Warmbier’s treatment and torture while in prison for taking a propaganda poster, putting him in a vegetive state before he returned to the United States. Trump took Kim at his word and said so in Hanoi, despite our intelligence indicating otherwise.
He believed Saudi Prince Mohammed bin Salman when he told Trump he had nothing to do with the death of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, when our intelligence showed otherwise.
He believed Russian President Vladimir Putin had nothing to do with influencing the 2016 presidential election and said so while standing beside him in Helsinki, when our intelligence showed otherwise.
Trump taking their word is beyond belief.
Robert Miller
Overland Park
