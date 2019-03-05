Letters: Readers discuss kudos to the Catholic Church, KCI waste and unrealistic war worries

The church acted
The Monday story “Overland Park priest says allegations are false” (4A) left out one important fact: The Archdiocese of Kansas City in Kansas’ Independent Review Board includes retired law enforcement agents, a lawyer who has represented abuse victims, a psychiatrist and two counselors. I do not want readers to think it is a bunch of “good ol’ boy” priests who were not going to do anything.
I would also like to add that Archbishop Joseph Naumann made it very clear that one of the first things done after the archdiocese learned of the allegation was to inform law enforcement. This time the church got it right.
Robert Kissinger
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Kansas City Star
#ReadLocal
Prairie Village
Better than Obama
It was a terrible thing that happened to Otto Warmbier. We all know North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un ordered him to be tortured. Most Democrats are upset at the answer President Donald Trump gave, saying Kim had told him he wasn’t aware of how the American college student was treated. Trump replied that he was taking Kim at his word.
The president knew he wasn’t telling the truth, but what was he supposed to do? Was he to argue, fight and break off the talks, which would have set missiles flying and possibly start a war?
Trump did get Kim to release Warmbier and two other prisoners. That is more than former President Barack Obama and his administration did, and they were taken captive on Obama’s watch.
Warmbier’s parents are very upset about Trump’s relationship with Kim, and you can’t blame them. But t
Did the president lie when he said he believed Kim about his knowledge of Warmbier’s torture? Probably, but I guess he shouldn’t have, because nobody in Congress or the Democrats would ever lie, now, would they?
James A. Carlson Sr.
Independence
Back to use
Demolish Terminal A at Kansas City International Airport to build a new single terminal? This is environmentally, fiscally, historically and morally irresponsible.
There are millions of dollars’ worth of construction materials in these buildings: structural members, walls, roofs, ceilings, windows, heating and air-conditioning units, plumbing and electrical systems, furniture — the list goes on.
With so many city properties in need of repair, Kansas City should not have bid out a demolition contract, but instead should bid out a dismantling contract. KCI has many acres that could be used as a staging area for these disassembled materials and maybe an unused hangar for the indoor materials.
Look at all the landfill space that would be saved by recycling versus demolishing. Look also at the city properties that could benefit from these recycled materials.
Mayor Sly James is always talking about rebuilding the run-down sections of the city, especially the northeast areas. This is his opportunity to do it on a shoestring budget.
And the dismantling project could employ workers from the areas that would receive the refurbishment — a double win.
Rodney Rom
Butler, Mo.
Fictional threats
Two movies from 1964 explored the ridiculous notion of nuclear war: “Fail-Safe” and “Dr. Strangelove or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb.”
No one seriously believes that some rogue nation will start World War III with nukes. North Korea isn’t a serious threat. We also don’t believe we will wake up one day with the Russians on our beaches moving inland, as in “The Russians Are Coming, the Russians Are Coming.” We aren’t about to be defeated by some foreign adversary militarily.
Instead, our most likely enemy is ourselves. When we lose the ability to deal with each other to solve problems and advance the general welfare, we are toast.
John Chapman
Gladstone
Try again on Paseo
I am heartened to learn that the discussion continues about whether Kansas City should rename The Paseo to honor Martin Luther King Jr. — or anyone else for that matter. (March 3, 18A, “Not this again: Is yet another battle brewing over renaming The Paseo for MLK?”)
Although Kansas City is long overdue in formally recognizing King’s service to civil rights, chipping away the name of an iconic parkway is not the way to honor him.
Oh, and can’t we follow the examples of Ward Parkway and Meyer, Van Brunt and Benton boulevards and many others and use only the last name? The city broke that simple, easy-to-read model when 47th Street was renamed. How about 63rd Street becoming King Boulevard? That has a nice ring to it.
There are other options, but let’s not lose a 100-plus-year-old piece of the city’s history in the process.
Bill Boley
Kansas City
Comments