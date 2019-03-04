How is a public school Bible class worse than other problems?

The greater good
The closing sentence of The Star’s Feb. 22 editorial about a bill to allow Bible courses in Missouri public schools called it “an unneeded solution that could create a whole new batch of problems.” (10A)
Yes, it might, but what could possibly be worse than the current tragedies in our public school system?
We see fighting, shootings and rapes; a lack of respect for teachers; a lack of responsibility and self-respect; a sense of hopelessness as evidenced by increasing suicides; free use of foul language; disdain for real work; drugs; homes with divorce and absent fathers. The list goes on. Please don’t tell me that the Bible has no redeeming value and would be an injurious influence on any of us.
Years ago in Massachusetts, I was a third-grade teacher. Teachers were mandated to begin each day with the Pledge of Allegiance and a verse from the Book of Psalms. Before you utter, “Oh no,” we were strictly forbidden to utter a single comment on the verse, and not even I, a Baptist preacher’s daughter, did.
Although the Bible wasn’t “taught,” this brief daily exposure to the book at least gave it a place of respect and authority in the schoolkids’ minds, instead of today’s reluctance by many to see any good in it, only perceiving harm in hearing about it in any form in our public school classrooms.
And yet many are now open to any and all other subject matter and values (or lack of) that are being taught to our children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Are these things uplifting, bringing hope and integrity?
I think we all long for a better today. God bless America.
Cheri McCoy
Former director
Support Group Ministries
Liberty
