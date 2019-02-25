Letters: Readers discuss a caring JCCC president and the worldwide tuberculosis threat

No question
Johnson County Community College President Joe Sopcich cares deeply about every student at his school. (Feb. 23, 4A, “JCCC president responds to tweets, stands behind his years of service”)
Stand your ground, Joe — and you, too, JCCC Board of Trustees.
Kevin Connor
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Kansas City Star
#ReadLocal
Kansas City
The good fight
The news of a University of Missouri student diagnosed with tuberculosis is likely worrisome to readers. (Feb. 18, KansasCity.com, “University of Missouri reports tuberculosis case on campus”) It should also be disturbing that even though many think we’ve beaten this disease, it is now the leading infectious disease killer worldwide, bigger than HIV/AIDS. Tuberculosis made 10 million people sick and took the lives of 1.3 million in 2017, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
In areas of extreme poverty, airborne TB spreads easily and — when poorly treated — can become drug resistant. The Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria, an international financing partnership among governments and the private sector, helps target these vulnerable areas and get medications where they are needed most.
Fortunately, Republican Rep. Ann Wagner of Missouri is leading by writing a bipartisan letter with Democratic Rep. Barbara Lee of California to House leadership asking for robust funding for the Global Fund.
I hope Reps. Emanuel Cleaver, Sam Graves and Vicky Hartzler will join fellow Missourian Wagner in the fight against TB.
Cynthia Changyit
Levin
Town and Country, Mo.
Comments