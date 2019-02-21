Letters: Readers discuss working with Forté, the WWI Museum and a looming MLB strike

Partnership
As a retired Kansas City Police Department captain who lived in Jackson County for 61 years, I was intrigued by Tuesday’s front-page story about Jackson County Sheriff Darryl Forté and problems at the Jackson County Detention Center. (“Tension builds as Forté resists questions about jail”)
The members of the Jackson County Legislature reportedly were shocked at Forté’s behavior and lack of communication. However, according to the report, they hope they can build a “strong relationship” and “lasting partnership” with the sheriff.
Perhaps the legislators should get in touch with the members of the Board of Police Commissioners who served during Forté’s tenure as chief of police in Kansas City.
Based on their practical experiences with the then-police chief, those former board members could provide guidance to the legislators as to what level of cooperation they might expect from Forté as they move forward in search of that elusive “lasting partnership.”
Kevin Murdock
Raymore
Informative gem
I have lived in Kansas City my entire life but just this week visited the National WWI Museum and Memorial at the Liberty Memorial. What a wonderful resource to have here in our city.
I had no idea what amazing artifacts the museum has on display and how many helpful volunteers are available. During these seemingly endless days of winter, I encourage everyone to spend some time at this amazing facility.
Jeanette Cleary
Overland Park
Baseball strike
St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright recently said that Major League Baseball players would strike “100 percent” if something doesn’t change in the league’s free-agency system. (Feb. 20, KansasCity.com, “MLB commissioner Rob Manfred: Nothing surprising about how free-agency has unfolded”) If there is any interruption of play, then I am done with MLB.
I am a lifetime baseball guy. I grew up watching the Royals in the 1970s. These days, I take vacations to MLB games. I purchase merchandise, and I watch games. I would continue to enjoy local amateur games, but I would be done with MLB.
If both labor and management want to continue to live their extravagant lifestyles, I suggest they figure this out quickly. If you lose fans, you lose your sport, because we all know you’re not having much success attracting new customers. Both owners and players stand to lose big if fans desert MLB.
I’m not interested in the owners’ claims about decreasing revenue. I’m not interested in the players’ argument about “a fair piece of the pie.” The only reason you have a pie to divide is people like me who spend money I shouldn’t.
Figure it out, or I may find something else to do with my entertainment dollars while some of you may wind up working a regular job alongside your former fan.
Jim Coyle
Las Cruces, N.M.
From many, one
Hooray for Kathleen Parker’s Wednesday column, “Why can’t our political identity just be American?” (15A) It’s perfect, and I agree with every word.
Let’s just be Americans — no differentiating.
Elaine Creaden
Lawrence
Foresight lacking
The ham-handed approach former Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback’s administration took to implement KanCare, the first privatized Medicaid program in the U.S., has resulted in a boondoggle of collosal proportions. (Feb. 18, 1A, “Kansas Medicaid full of problems, but contractor says it shouldn’t take all the blame”)
One would think before turning over a $3-billion-a-year health care program to private insurance companies, and millions of dollars to private contractors to manage the system, it would have been prudent to conduct a pilot program that would have helped work out the bugs that continue to plague KanCare six years into its existence.
All this comes on the heels of reports about no-bid state contracts and executive orders that blur and confuse the transparent process by which our government should work. Now millions of dollars more are needed to overcome government waste, broken management systems, cash-flow challenges to provider organizations and delays in support of this state’s most vulnerable residents.
For the sake of all Kansans, I hope that our elected leaders will learn from these fiascos and that these blunders do not continue to repeat themselves.
Ron Fugate
Overland Park
