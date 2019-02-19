Letters: Readers discuss national emergencies, snow removal and memories of Tom Pendergast

Data, please
Amid all the arguments regarding effective control of entry to the United States via our southern border, I have one obvious question: Where is the thorough, detailed study and analysis as to specifically what approach is best for our country?
Such a study could and should be conducted under the auspices of Republicans and Democrats from the House and Senate, including outside experts and front-line border control officials.
What we have instead is a multibillion-dollar wall “solution” conjured up in 2016 as a campaign slogan by a candidate who had no experience in elected office or border control, and who did not even think he would get elected.
To make matters worse, in his attempt impose this solution, he was so misled by his own hubris that he threatened the well-being of hundreds of thousands of government workers by holding hostage their personal incomes during the recent partial federal government shutdown.
According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, 80 to 90 percent of the most dangerous illegal drugs enter our country through established ports of entry, usually inside vehicles. No wall will reduce that number.
Instead of this uninformed solution, we deserve a politically balanced, well-informed solution.
Douglas Washburn
Lenexa
Fool me once …
In declaring a national emergency, President Donald Trump has cried wolf with no facts to back it up.
When or if a true emergency should occur, how many people will believe him? This is too dangerous for words.
Jamie Troutz
Overland Park
Could happen here
The people of St. Louis County and the city of St. Louis are being held hostage by the Better Together movement, which is proposing a forced takeover of all municipal governments. (Jan. 9, 15A, “State should let St. Louis City and County make their own decisions”)
This merger would create a mega-city with a mayor who would retain office until 2025 without an election. This could eliminate accredited professional police departments, among other adverse effects.
The organizers of the merger campaign realize this initiative would be voted down if placed on a ballot with other St. Louis-area municipal measures. That’s why they are pushing to have a statewide vote in 2020 along with the presidential election (and its turnout). They are counting on votes from outside our area to force it upon us.
Please help us by informing fellow Missouri residents about this unethical tactic. If this happens here, it could happen in Kansas City, too.
Thanks, and go Chiefs!
Dan Dunn
Chesterfield, Mo.
Not just streets
As the winter weather is still with us, I couldn’t help but think about how difficult it is to get around without a car after a snowfall.
If you have a car, it isn’t so bad after the roads are plowed. It’s unfortunate that the snow removal stops with the car lanes, though. Sidewalks and bike lanes are often ignored or are where the plowed snow ends up. I’m sure I’m not the only one who has had to hop over a big mound of snow at a street crossing.
My city and many others recognize the demand for spaces that are more walkable and bike-friendly. Part of that has to include ensuring their sidewalk and bike-lane conditions are equal to that of the roads year-round. Otherwise we’ll all be in our cars complaining about the traffic.
Richard Pund
Overland Park
History’s echo
I was born the year Tom Pendergast died, but growing up in the 1950s near Ward Parkway, I also grew up with his story as Kansas City’s longtime boss. Check out information you can find online about Pendergast if you don’t remember the man who paved Brush Creek with his Ready-Mixed Concrete.
Today, the story of President Donald Trump reminds me so much of Pendergast.
I am sure some of the billions of dollars Trump is angling for to construct a border wall would go to a construction or steel company that would help take care of some problem the president has gotten himself into.
Barbara Anderson
St. George, Maine
Nothing to veto
A Feb. 14 letter said that President Donald Trump should not be held accountable for “holding up new laws that would help the American people” because he has not vetoed any bills. (8A)
The reason he has not vetoed any bills is that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (and Paul Ryan when he was House speaker) will not allow any bills to go to the president unless GOP leaders are certain Trump will sign them.
By acting as if Congress is not a co-equal branch of government, Republican congressional leaders have been effectively allowing the president to veto bills that would pass if brought to a vote.
Mary Mullins
Kansas City
