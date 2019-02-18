Letters: Readers discuss freedom of the press and violence in teenagers’ relationships

Essential liberty
Without freedom of the press, we have no democracy. Our forefathers fled England, where those who spoke against the crown were punished, disparaged and censured.
Protect this building block of freedom. Speak out for this freedom. Defend it on social media. Spread the word.
Susan Evers
Overland Park
Think prevention
Many are unaware that teens experience dating violence. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, nearly 1 in 9 female teens and about 1 in 13 male teens report having experienced physical violence while dating. Additionally, 1 in 7 female teens and 1 in 19 male teens report having experienced sexual violence while dating, and 23 percent of women and 14 percent of men first experienced these or other forms of violence by a partner before age 18.
Jana’s Campaign is thankful for everyone who believes in the #PowerOfPrevention and supports our work. Prevention education can improve social attitudes, behaviors, interactions and social norms. Since 2013, we have worked with nearly 550 middle and high schools educating about gender and relationship violence. We commend these schools for understanding the importance of sharing information about healthy relationships — and the unhealthy ones.
Join our efforts to educate and raise awareness about gender and relationship violence, dating and domestic violence, sexual violence and stalking. Encourage your school or organization to invite us to present about these important issues. Learn more about preventing teen dating violence at janascampaign.org or follow us on social media.
Kim Cebula
Executive director
Jana’s Campaign
Hays, Kan.
