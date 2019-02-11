Letters: Readers discuss pothole-ridden KC streets and lessons of China’s Great Wall

Fixes needed now
While I was driving on the Missouri side of the state line recently, I thought at first I was seeing such erratic drivers because of distractions from their cellphones. But I soon realized they were simply dodging the many potholes in the streets.
What happened to the $600 million city voters approved a couple years ago for repairs to streets, bridges and sidewalks?
Steve Cunneen
Leawood
Look eastward
My wife and I visited Badaling, China, the main entry point and most popular site for viewing the Great Wall. It’s a good thing the Qin, Han and Ming dynasties didn’t have to deal with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, or one of the seven wonders of the world would never have been built.
Although exact figures vary, China’s state-run Xinhua News Agency reports that the wall measured 12,000-plus miles in length. Fragments remain today, covering about 5,000 miles.
It is believed to be an average of about 23 feet in height, with lookout towers perched along the way. It is wide enough in places that a car could be driven on it.
We spent hours viewing and researching its construction, which has origins that stretch to the seventh century B.C. The emperors at the time had the wall built to employ their people and thus stimulate the economy. And it also, of course, was built to prevent nomads from outside China’s borders from entering the country and wreaking havoc.
Sound familiar?
Jim Kudlinski
Overland Park
